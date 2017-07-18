News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Enjoy Listening to 2FLizzle's New Single "I Only Trust My $cale"
Are you interested in hearing a new form of hip hop music? Follow 2FLizzle in soundcloud and get new blend in "I Only Trust My $cale" by this rising rap artist!
Lyrics are catchy and coupled with amazing drum beats. 2FLizzle is a prolific singer and he is trying to redefine hip hop style. The new track "I Only Trust My $cale" is mainly focused on artistry. Blend of rhythm and various musical instruments is attracting loads of audiences. The determination and unique singing style will soon make 2FLizzle one of the top musicians in rap or hip hop genre. His name is counted amongst the most talented musicians in soundcloud.
Already his recent release "I Only Trust My $cale" is gaining quality number of plays. Reaction to his new track is coming from everywhere from the world. 2FLizzle desires to achieve crazy fans and followers for his rap songs. He maintains current trends as well as blends other musical instruments with his music to create a different form of rap and hip hop. His voice is versatile and flexible. Moreover, 2FLizzle has an incredible sense of rhythm and beats.
If you wish to listen to a brand new sort of hip hop, then being attentive to 2FLizzle is going to be the most preferred choice. All you need to do is - log into your soundcloud profile and follow his profile. Add his songs to your playlists or follow this new star in soundcloud and get additional information on his next hip hop tracks.
To listen this track, please click the following link:L
https://soundcloud.com/
Media Contact
smaith.collins@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse