Drew Named Head Coach and General Manager at CrossFit Arc
CrossFit Arc owner Bobby Madden announces today that he has reached an agreement with Noah Drew to bring [Noah] back to CrossFit Arc as Head Coach and General Manager.
Drew, 34, started CrossFit in 2007, then owned and operated CrossFit Arc starting in 2011, where he built up his training clientele out of his garage and ultimately grew into his first facility, then immediately into Arc's current 5,000+ square foot state of the art facility.
"We are thrilled to welcome Noah, his Wife, Christy, and their twin daughters, Chloe and Cadence, back to where it all began, " Owner Bobby Madden said. " Noah brought amazing things to ARC through his passion for information and ability to connect with clients by customizing programs that generated results. We are more than ecstatic to have that kind of quality and passion back in our gym. We have a very bright future under his leadership."
"I'm honored that I've been given the opportunity to come back to such a great organization. Drew remarked. "with my passion for information, years of experience, success and countless certifications I know that each and every client that walks through our doors will get amazing results and be able to achieve all their fitness goals."
Noah's passion began at a young age with baseball. He started as an athlete in little league, played baseball through high school and college where he was signed and played at the semi professional level for multiple seasons. Since then Noah has achieved and maintained his CrossFit Level 1 Certificate, and these specialty certifications also through CrossFit, Inc.: Strongman, Mobility, Football, Oly (Olympic weight lifting) and Power Lifting. Noah's passion continued into fitness where he competed in CrossFit competitions, Strongman competitions and Power Lifting competitions. He has logged over 1000 hours actively coaching CrossFit and other types of general strength and conditioning for individuals, groups and teams.
CrossFit Arc is an affiliated CrossFit gym, located in the heart of Orange County, CA specifically in the city of Lake Forest. The company was founded in 2011 by Noah and his wife Christy. In 2015, CrossFit Arc was sold by Drew and acquired by MVP Fitness, LLC. Today CrossFit Arc is also the home of CrossSweat, Trademark Pending., The Martin Madden Alzheimer's Awareness Foundation, a 501c3 Non Profit Organization and coming soon, The Academy, Weightlifting School.
A special discounted membership will be given to the first 20 people to sign up. To take advantage of this special offer go to this link from your phone or computer, https://crossfitarc.sites.zenplanner.com/
Media Department
949-340-2514
info@crossfitarc.com
