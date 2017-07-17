 
VIP Tennis & Coach Anthony Taverna Offers Custom Instruction

 
 
JUPITER, Fla. - July 23, 2017 - PRLog -- There are many elements that go into becoming elite in your sport of choice. Unfortunately, while many people only focus on the physical tools needed to compete, some completely neglect the mental part of the game. When it comes down to it, you need to work on both physical and mental aspects of development, if you really want to see the best results possible. That is why VIP Tennis and Coach Anthony Taverna offer a number of different customized programs to help build your game.

Quick Start – Children need to learn at their own pace, with smaller courts and racquets, and slower tennis balls. This program is built around young children, and they will have an environment to learn to hit shots properly, and develop advanced match play skills.
Natural Learning – This system utilizes each person's natural physical and mental abilities. The responsibility is on the coach to use the correct words, pictures and systems to train the athlete.
Tennis IQ – After developing adequate mechanics, it is time to start working on your tennis IQ. This involves learning and understanding the where, when and why of shot making.
Fit For Tennis – It doesn't matter what your age or skill level is – you need to gain endurance, strength and speed to become a better player. This aspect will help you with exercises that are set up using a variety of factors.
All In The Family – Are you looking for a great way to bond with your family? The more people who play within a family deepen a family bond, and players will develop quicker, as well.

Anthony Taverna of VIP Tennis is a USPTA Elite level certified instructor with over 25 years of experience. He is also a USRSA Master Racquet Technician, allowing him to provide expert opinions on your racquet selection. Be sure to reach out to VIP Tennis, today, to set up your lesson, hitting session or racquet analysis/service.

For more information visit http://www.viptennis.us or call (561) 847-6954.
Source:VIP Tennis
