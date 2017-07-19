News By Tag
Mortgage Quality Control Industry BREAKTHROUGH - Unique offering never seen before
QC Solution is revolutionizing the Mortgage Industry with its very affordable offering to sell a certified copy of its leading cloud based software application source codes. Stop wasting money to lease or license mortgage quality control software.
Developing your own would be a major mistake now that the FullCircle Web-Pro software source code is available. Why waste millions of dollars when it can be purchase for a very small fraction of the cost to build it? Once you own it you can make any changes and additions to the program easily and economically.
Mortgage originators, Mortgage outsourcing companies and other mortgage service providers can save millions in development by subscribing to QC Solutions software platforms. Included to all purchases are full training and user support. Purchase terms are also available.
Mortgage entrepreneurs and QC trained individuals can also purchase a certified copy of the source code for their own use or for marketing purposes.
FullCircle Web-Pro is loaded with many great features (like a super quick import/parsing module and a random/stratified selection module, industry leading checklists that can be easily modified, two separate tracking systems for letters and for memos sent, a built in customizable address book, a processing module that allows letters to be created in seconds, and a report writing engine with over 30 built-in reports).
FullCircle Web-Pro can easily be converted to a quality control program for other industries too.
For a full list of benefits and features of our cloud applications FullCircle Web-Pro or if you would like to arrange to see a demo of our software, just give us a call or email your request. Visit our website at www.qcsol.com.
Contact: V Bellezza: call or text 561-284-5939 or email: vbellezza@yahoo.com (mailto:vbellezza@
