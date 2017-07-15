 
ACEC/MA announces Pare Corporation as 2017 winner of Bronze Engineering Excellence Awards

 
 
BOSTON - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) has named Pare Corporation, which operates from offices in Lincoln, RI and Foxboro, MA as a winner of a 2017 Bronze Engineering Excellence Awards for work on the University Hall project on the University of Massachusetts-Boston Campus.

The 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards were announced at the recent ACEC/MA Engineering Excellence and Awards Gala with emcees Carol Gladstone, Commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, and Commissioner Leo Roy of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Pare Corporation was responsible for design and construction-phase services related to site/civil, traffic, and environmental permitting for UMass-Boston's new $130-million, 190,000-square foot University Hall. The new academic building includes nearly 2,000 student seats, a 500-seat auditorium, a 150-seat recital hall, a black-box theater, special studios and labs for the Art and Chemistry Departments, a café, student lounges and faculty offices. The complex project grew more complicated when the site was moved during schematic design, requiring extraordinary coordination with other campus design teams and innovative design and phasing to maintain use of the adjacent Campus Center and below-building parking garage.  University Hall incorporates a number of innovative sustainable features and had an original goal of USGBC LEED Silver certification; however the project is now tracking LEED Gold, exceeding initial sustainability goals.  Wilson Architects designed the building and Gilbane Building Company served as the project's construction manager.

"The winning projects exemplify ingenuity and professionalism and represent the breadth of engineering's contribution to our everyday lives," said ACEC/MA President Mark S. Bartlett PE, Senior Associate at Stantec, Inc. "They are outstanding examples of how engineers connect communities, provide safe and reliable water and energy, and make our buildings safe and efficient. The professional engineers and their colleagues at our member firms are dedicated to working on quality infrastructure, which wouldn't otherwise exist. These outstanding projects are but a few examples of the quality work designed by Massachusetts engineering firms."

About ACEC/MA
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) is the business association of the Massachusetts engineering industry, representing over 120 independent engineering companies engaged in the development of transportation, environmental, industrial, and other infrastructure. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Boston, MA, ACEC/MA is a member organization of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) based in Washington, DC.  ACEC is a national federation of 51 state and regional organizations. For more information on ACEC/MA, visit their website at www.acecma.org. ACEC/MA is undertaking an awareness campaign to educate the public on the many contributions engineers make (or the engineering innovations) in everyday life through their hash tag #EngineeringGoFigure. To Follow us on Twitter:  @ACECMA
Source:ACEC/MA
