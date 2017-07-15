 
Industry News





Asset Campus Housing Develops 434-Bed Student Housing Community in Tallahassee

 
 
Domain Tallahassee - ACH PRLog.
Domain Tallahassee - ACH PRLog.
 
HOUSTON - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Asset Campus Housing, the leading provider of student housing management in the United States, has brought its team's years of experience successfully managing student housing properties to the Domain Tallahassee, which will serve students attending Florida State University and welcomes its first residents in the fall.

Asset Campus Housing is serving as both the manager and developer of the Domain Tallahassee, which sits adjacent to the FSU campus and allows residents walking access to campus through a tunnel that runs under Tennessee Street. The community features a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units.

"The Domain Tallahassee project is one in which we are wearing two hats—developer and manager," said Asset Campus Housing CEO Michael McGrath. "We have developed the property and designed the Domain Tallahassee using our extensive operator knowledge for the amenities and units."

One goal of the project is to help students looking to move off campus make a seamless transition to off-campus living, McGrath said. Because of its location right across the street from FSU, the Domain Tallahassee offers residents the best in off-campus experience with easy access to classes, campus activities and resources.

The property's amenities include:

• Fully furnished units

• 24-hour fitness facility

• Computer center with iMacs, PC and printing

• Resident lounge and coffee bar

• Resort style pool

• Poolside hammock areas and fire pit

• Fitness on Demand - Group Fitness Class Room

Visit http://www.liveatdomain.com to learn more.

* * *

About Asset Campus Housing

Asset Campus Housing is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. ACH manages more than 220 student housing properties across the nation, including more than 118,500 beds in over 40 states. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, ACH provides services that include property management, asset management, development and investment services. Visit http://www.assetcampushousing.com to learn more.

Click to Share