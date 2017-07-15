News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Asset Campus Housing Develops 434-Bed Student Housing Community in Tallahassee
Asset Campus Housing is serving as both the manager and developer of the Domain Tallahassee, which sits adjacent to the FSU campus and allows residents walking access to campus through a tunnel that runs under Tennessee Street. The community features a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units.
"The Domain Tallahassee project is one in which we are wearing two hats—developer and manager," said Asset Campus Housing CEO Michael McGrath. "We have developed the property and designed the Domain Tallahassee using our extensive operator knowledge for the amenities and units."
One goal of the project is to help students looking to move off campus make a seamless transition to off-campus living, McGrath said. Because of its location right across the street from FSU, the Domain Tallahassee offers residents the best in off-campus experience with easy access to classes, campus activities and resources.
The property's amenities include:
• Fully furnished units
• 24-hour fitness facility
• Computer center with iMacs, PC and printing
• Resident lounge and coffee bar
• Resort style pool
• Poolside hammock areas and fire pit
• Fitness on Demand - Group Fitness Class Room
Visit http://www.liveatdomain.com to learn more.
* * *
About Asset Campus Housing
Asset Campus Housing is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. ACH manages more than 220 student housing properties across the nation, including more than 118,500 beds in over 40 states. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, ACH provides services that include property management, asset management, development and investment services. Visit http://www.assetcampushousing.com to learn more.
Contact
Mark Evans
***@thresholdcarve.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse