SayYes proudly announces the next great innovation in planning, known as SayYes CareerPlanner

Industry News





WASHINGTON - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Today SayYes launches on crowd-funding site Kickstarter to bring the SayYes CareerPlanner to the world. The first planner notebook to charge your iPhone, Android phone and/or tablets simultaneously on the go. A tech-enabled, planner notebook designed to create the ideal solution to the perpetual problem for career driven women & men on the go -- the dead phone syndrome.

First of its kind, a planner designed as a portable wireless phone charger and a 32 GB USB flash drive. Porscha Lee Taylor, former Miss District of Columbia United States and Founder of SayYes realized that the needs of today's constant connection to your devices creates a need to keep them charged on the go. "The professional sleek design is made to go from school, office, home to travel. The planner is undated; therefore, it provides the ability to start on any day of the year. With a detachable wireless charger, it allows the conveniency of carrying a wireless charger in your purse, or luggage when on a trip or running an errand. Ideal for today's entrepreneurs who are figuring out how to effectively plan both their personal and professional commitments in one place".

Based on innovative planning and technology design concepts, SayYes CareerPlanner successfully addresses the problems faced by today's entrepreneurs in the areas of performance, functionality and convenience to deliver a superior planner notebook. The first intelligent planner, SayYes CareerPlanner has several features:

2017-2020 Calendar Overview and undated monthly calendar and scheduling
Rediscovery Roadmap: Vision Board, Mind Map, Purpose Letter, 10-year goal setting and much more!
Wireless Charging: Detachable, magnetic 8000 MAH (Milli Ampere Hour) lithium-ion battery technology (i.e., Can simultaneously charge an iPhone 7 Plus and Samsung S8+ approximately 2 times)
LED Power statues indicator and Auto sleep mode for eco-friendly charging
Daily-Hourly planning with 30 minute intervals from 5:00 a.m. to Midnight
Monthly Reflections with questionnaire, Grocery List &To-Do List
Weekly Top priority, goal setting, to-do list
Daily Check-ins: water intake, vitamins/supplements, workout with a.m. and p.m. tracking
Track your Expenses: bills, savings, charity, vacation, entertainment, appointments, health and wellness tracker, vitamin/supplement
• Blank note pages, inspirational quotes and so much more!

SayYes Founder Porscha Lee Taylor said, "I decided to use Kickstarter as the ideal platform to launch the planner. This a new product, a new company and a new way of bringing it to the world of fast growing entrepreneurs. By supporting the SayYes CareerPlanner on Kickstarter, people can be a part of the innovative process and directly affect the outcome of this product launch".

Visit SayYes CareerPlanner Kickstarter page http://kck.st/2uhHLfL to pre-order your planner notebook, meet the founder, and learn more about the product that is changing the way you will plan your everyday day life.

About SayYes
Founded in 2015 by Former Miss District of Columbia United States Porscha Lee Taylor, SayYes was established with a goal of becoming a national career coaching agency in the professional development industry. The company is focused on creating a new standard that meets the employment challenges of the 21st Century. SayYes delivers Career Services to individuals, Head-Hunting and Digital Marketing Solutions for small businesses.

With the vision to redesign the future of planning and organizing using innovative-technology methods. In its first series of products, SayYes presents a planner notebook that charges your phone and tablets simultaneously.
Undated 2017-2020 planner designed to provide optimal, out the box goal solutions for today's entrepreneur needs. The planner is called SayYes CareerPlanner.

For more information, please contact the Porscha Lee Taylor at info@sayyescareer.com , www.sayyescareer.com or +1.202.836.7186

Media Contact
Porscha Lee Taylor
+1 202-836-7186
***@sayyescareer.com
