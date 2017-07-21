News By Tag
Casio To Release New EDIFICE Watches With Solar Chronographs In 2017
The Prime Watches brings the newly launched EDIFICE watches Edition collection to the watch lovers.
The new EQS-600 model of Casio watchescome with solar powered chronographs which have 3 D inset dials. Keeping in sync with the ''Speed and Intelligence'' concept, these watches induce the sense of velocity which is common in motorsports. They also have diverse functions because of the use of the latest electronics technology.The new collection of EQS-600 watches are operate by solar power and are equipped with a stopwatch which can measure up to 30 minutes by increments of one second. The instant dial which is located in the six o'clock position can be used as battery level indicator for added comfort.
The Edifice watches also come with dials which are three-dimensional inset. Through the use of proprietary molding technology created by Japan's Yamagata Casio, these inset dials have been integrated with a 3D watch face. Therefore these watches therefore have a dynamic look.The dial accent lines of the watches have red, blue or golden shades. Therefore, they induce an advanced image which is of high velocity. The same accent shades are utilized for second hand in order to create greater impact in design and readability. Some models of these watches are equipped with one touch 3-fold clasp and screw lock back. Therefore they can be worn with comparative ease by users.
To make sure that users can wear the watches throughout the year, they have been made waterproof. As a result, you can wear them even on days when it is raining cats and dogs. The watches have a water resistance capacity up to 100 m. Made from high quality materials such as stainless steel, they can be used for years together without the need for any type of replacement. The watches also display the dates clearly. So, when you begin your day, you will be able to plan you can schedule with a high level of perfection.
About The Prime Luxury Watch Boutique:
For more than 25 years, The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutiques has been in the watch retailing field with coveted luxury and fashion brands. It has become one of the trusted retailers of India for their transparency in business and a wide array of watch collections from the brands like Rado, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and more.
For More Info Visit: https://www.theprimewatches.com/
Contact Details:
Prime Retail India Limited
Luxury Watch Helpline (9am to 9pm): +91 9830315007 / +91 9038443344
Email: info@primewatchworld.com
Website: http://www.theprimewatches.com
Prime Retail India Limited
info@primewatchworld.com
***@primewatchworld.com
