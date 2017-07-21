 
News By Tag
* Casio Watches India
* Casio Watches
* Casio Watches Prices India
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


Casio To Release New EDIFICE Watches With Solar Chronographs In 2017

The Prime Watches brings the newly launched EDIFICE watches Edition collection to the watch lovers.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Casio Watches India
Casio Watches
Casio Watches Prices India

Industry:
Fashion

Location:
Kolkata - West Bengal - India

KOLKATA, India - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Watches have always been those accessories which speak volumes about a person's sense of fashion and style. Casio one of the leading manufacturers of watches in India is going to launch its new collection of Edifice watches which are equipped with solar chronographs. Some of the unique characteristics of these watches are discussed below:-

The new EQS-600 model of Casio watchescome with solar powered chronographs which have 3 D inset dials. Keeping in sync with the ''Speed and Intelligence'' concept, these watches induce the sense of velocity which is common in motorsports. They also have diverse functions because of the use of the latest electronics technology.The new collection of EQS-600 watches are operate by solar power and are equipped with a stopwatch which can measure up to 30 minutes by increments of one second. The instant dial which is located in the six o'clock position can be used as battery level indicator for added comfort.

The Edifice watches also come with dials which are three-dimensional inset. Through the use of proprietary molding technology created by Japan's Yamagata Casio, these inset dials have been integrated with a 3D watch face. Therefore these watches therefore have a dynamic look.The dial accent lines of the watches have red, blue or golden shades. Therefore, they induce an advanced image which is of high velocity. The same accent shades are utilized for second hand in order to create greater impact in design and readability. Some models of these watches are equipped with one touch 3-fold clasp and screw lock back. Therefore they can be worn with comparative ease by users.

To make sure that users can wear the watches throughout the year, they have been made waterproof. As a result, you can wear them even on days when it is raining cats and dogs. The watches have a water resistance capacity up to 100 m. Made from high quality materials such as stainless steel, they can be used for years together without the need for any type of replacement. The watches also display the dates clearly. So, when you begin your day, you will be able to plan you can schedule with a high level of perfection.

About The Prime Luxury Watch Boutique:

For more than 25 years, The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutiques has been in the watch retailing field with coveted luxury and fashion brands. It has become one of the trusted retailers of India for their transparency in business and a wide array of watch collections from the brands like Rado, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and more.

For More Info Visit: https://www.theprimewatches.com/brands/casio/edifice.html

Contact Details:

Prime Retail India Limited

Luxury Watch Helpline (9am to 9pm):  +91 9830315007 / +91 9038443344

Email: info@primewatchworld.com

Website: http://www.theprimewatches.com

Contact
Prime Retail India Limited
info@primewatchworld.com
***@primewatchworld.com
End
Source:
Email:***@primewatchworld.com
Posted By:***@primewatchworld.com Email Verified
Tags:Casio Watches India, Casio Watches, Casio Watches Prices India
Industry:Fashion
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 21, 2017
Prime Retail India Limited PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share