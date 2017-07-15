Filipinos in Japan shower Vice Ganda with love in "Pusuan Mo si Vice Ganda sa Japan"

It felt like Valentine's Day all over again for the Unkabogabol Star Vice Ganda as the Filipino community in Japan warmly welcomed him mid-year at the "Pusuan Mo si Vice Ganda sa Japan: Nagmahal. Nasaktan. Nag-concert"

-- It felt like Valentine's Day all over again for the Philippines'as the Filipino community in Japan warmly welcomed him mid-year at the "" held last July 2 at the Ichikawa City Cultural Hall, in Chiba Prefecture.Loud cheers from the audience filled the venue as soon as Vice Ganda shared his television home "It's Showtime's" signature greeting "What's up, madlang people?!". The cheers got louder when he appeared onstage to perform his opening song --- a mashup of "In the Name of Love" by international artists Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha, and Donna Cruz's hit single "Kapag Tumibok ang Puso".This is not the first time thatheld a show in Japan, but the warm reception from the Filipino community in the country still overwhelmed him. To show his gratitude, he went down the stage and approached them, including those who were seated almost at the far end of the venue.Some took the opportunity to take photos and selfies with him, while he continued entertaining them with his banters. When he was back on the stage he uttered in amazement: "Sa totoo lang, napa-flatter ako kapag nagpapa-picture kayo. I feel so special (Honestly, I feel flattered when you ask photos with me. I feel so special)."In return, the blockbuster movie and concert star host made everyone in the venue feel special by giving them a good laugh, taking away their worries and feelings of homesickness even just for a few hours.'s interaction with the audience continued when he invited some of them to join him onstage. One of them is a Filipino student, who to the comedian's delight, told him that he also watched the comedian's "" show in 2015.Aside from non-stop laughter,also touched their hearts with the(feels) songs he performed like "Hanggang Kailan Aasa" which is a spin-off of Michael Pangilinan's single "Hanggang Kailan", "Sa Isip Ko," "Shout Out to My Ex" which is an original song by Little Mix, and his finale song "All I Ask" which is an original hit by Adele.Also showing off his singing prowess is the "" first adult grand-winner, in his first out-of-the country performance after his win last May. He performed a medley of Air Supply hits and his version of "May Bukas Pa."Meantime, comediansandwho are also Vice Ganda's good friends served as front act of the show. They hyped up the crowd with their performance of "Awitin Mo at Isasayaw Ko", and made them laugh with their antics.After the concert, the lucky winners of the "" ongot the chance to have a photo opportunity with, and" is the second international leg of themost recent concert series, the first of which is the highly successful leg in the U.S. last April.Vice Ganda will continue to spread love and laughter to the other parts of the world, as he brings the "" concert series to South Korea in August, and in Australia in October.For updates about upcoming shows and your favoritestars, visit and like facebook.com/TFCJapan. Connect with fellow globalandfollow @KapamilyaTFC on Twitter and Instagram.