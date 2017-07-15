 
July 2017





Leading Product Engineering Company MSys Technologies opens a new office space at Bengaluru

MSys Technologies opened up a new office space in the Bannerghatta Road area in Bengaluru, India.
 
 
BANGALORE, India - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- This office space caters to the strong demands for physical expansion of the organization, especially after announcing tremendous growth in business earlier this year.

MSys already had a functional office in the same building. After its recent acquisition of India's leading UX engineering company DigiFutura, it was decided to move to a bigger space in order to accommodate the existing and the new team. The new office, located on the 6th floor of Vakil Square is approximately 10,000 square feet wide with state of the art conference rooms, bright and airy layout and contemporary workstations.   The expansion into new offices was considerately designed for the team to work effectively and is a perfect environment to welcome clients. It features smartly configured floor plans designed to promote employee productivity in a collaborative environment. The floor plan of the office is conducive to the open and collaborative culture of the company.

"Besides attracting great clients, MSys also works hard at attracting and building a long term relationship with its employees. A great place to work with modern amenities, is one of the ways to show our employees that we care about them. Our team is excited about our growth and the office represents a firm commitment to continue to build on our success," gushes the proud CEO, Sanjay Sehgal.

About MSys Technologies

MSys Technologies delivers solutions in Datacenter domains such as Storage, Virtualization, Cloud, Networking, UX/UI engineering, and FinTech. MSys' gamut of service offerings spans across Product Engineering, DevOps, Maintenance and Support, Predictive Analytics and Test Automation. MSys is based out of Chennai, India, and Alpharetta in Georgia, USA. The company also maintains offices in Vietnam, and in the Indian IT cities of Bangalore and Pune.

More Details: http://msystechnologies.com/

