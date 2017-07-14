News By Tag
Prime Telecommunications Enhances Customers' Network Performance With New SD-WAN Technology
Leading Unified Communications Provider Brings New Technology to Replace MPLS
"We continue to see more and more innovation in the world of business technology every single year," stated Vic Levinson, President of Prime Telecommunications. "Our philosophy has always been to foresee emergent technologies that can help our customers increase their profitability and gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace. SD-WAN development provides us with a new way to enhance the performance, profitability, security and safety of our customers' networks, which is why we've made the decision to deploy this solution."
SD-WAN is a way to create a controlled-environment, private network. This benefits companies who are in the midst of virtualization and are taking their businesses more fully to the cloud because SD-WAN itself, is a cloud-based transport. When data becomes independent and can run on any transport protocol that is needed, including 3G, 4G LTE, MPLS, Internet, Ethernet, Serial or Wi-Fi, businesses using SD-WAN have total transport flexibility, which means more efficient operations or greater cost savings for present-day technology utilization. This development has provided unprecedented flexibility to organizations that are already migrating their networks to the cloud, which is nearly everyone in the modern day business world. "While lower costs tend to benefit everyone, the fastest adopters of SD-WAN are organizations who need highly functioning teams working across more than one physical location because the more complicated the organization's network, the more it can be streamlined, simplified and made leaner," added Levinson.
Just as Prime Telecommunications was an early adopter of SIP (Session Initiation Protocol), which has proven to be a highly effective mode of data transport, SD-WAN offers the next layer to take this even further. "While our expert staff is very excited by the technical aspects of this technology, our customer-facing team is excited by how this new technology supports our customers' desire to increase their profitability with new technology. When we introduced SIP into our customers', we saw improved performance, dramatic cost savings, more secure networks and a better overall experience with technology. SD-WAN is simply the next step in our evolution," concluded Levinson.
About Prime Telecommunications, Inc.
Since 1993, Prime Telecommunications has been working with thousands businesses in the Chicago metropolitan area. Initially, working to assist small companies manage the complexity of telecommunications equipment and services, Prime has evolved into a resource for businesses to put together all of the pieces of the information technology puzzle. From hosted applications to hosted phone services, back up and database management, Prime is all about providing technology solutions for businesses.
For more information on Prime Telecommunications, call (847)329 8600 or visit https://www.primetelecommunications.com.
