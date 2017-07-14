New Smark Tees Range Live Now!

Contact

-- We've launched our first range on our website www.smarktees.co.uk. We are super excited about it but we want to explain a little bit about our philosophy. Its simple, we believe in great design, spreading the message about wrestling and giving a little something back. So lets work through those:We are huge fans of wrestling, hence why we are indulging in this passion and sharing it with everyone else. We've launch our own designs based on popular wrestling gimmicks but also some of our original designs.Wrestling is one of those things a lot of people, the more people that wear our products the more people will see them.This is the big one for us, thousands of men and women put themselves through agonising training, tour schedules and matches for our entertainment. Whilst the industry has made great strides in protecting workers of the past few years concussions are still a major issue (really major if you're Shibata). That is why we will donate 10% of our profits every years to the Concussion Legacy Foundation set up by former WWE superstar Chris Nowinski. We get so much out of wrestling its important for us to give something backOur new website is live now. Please visit the store now.ThanksCactus Luke