 
News By Tag
* Wrestling Merchandise Apparel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Loughborough
  Leicestershire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

New Smark Tees Range Live Now!

 
LOUGHBOROUGH, England - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- We've launched our first range on our website www.smarktees.co.uk. We are super excited about it but we want to explain a little bit about our philosophy. Its simple, we believe in great design, spreading the message about wrestling and giving a little something back. So lets work through those:

Great Design

We are huge fans of wrestling, hence why we are indulging in this passion and sharing it with everyone else. We've launch our own designs based on popular wrestling gimmicks but also some of our original designs.

Spreading The Message

Wrestling is one of those things a lot of people, the more people that wear our products the more people will see them.

Giving Something Back

This is the big one for us, thousands of men and women put themselves through agonising training, tour schedules and matches for our entertainment. Whilst the industry has made great strides in protecting workers of the past few years concussions are still a major issue (really major if you're Shibata). That is why we will donate 10% of our profits every years to the Concussion Legacy Foundation set up by former WWE superstar Chris Nowinski. We get so much out of wrestling its important for us to give something back


Our new website is live now. Please visit the store now.

Thanks

Cactus Luke

Contact
Cactus Luke
***@smarktees.com
End
Source:
Email:***@smarktees.com Email Verified
Tags:Wrestling Merchandise Apparel
Industry:Sports
Location:Loughborough - Leicestershire - England
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share