adorn3d: Eco-Friendly 3D Printed Living Jewelry and Decór

Industry's first 100% independently 3D Printed Living Jewelry and Decór now available on Kickstarter.

Dahlia Decór

Contact

Nathan Backman

***@adorn3d.com Nathan Backman

End

-- Innovative startup,released its line of 3D Printed Living Jewelry and Decór via reward crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Using biodegradable, renewable materials and 100% in-house 3D Printing, the company redefines traditional manufacturing techniques."Modern society persistently seeks new methods of connecting through technology, failing to recognize the cost. We're moving progressively further away from Nature," explains co-founder Nathan Backman.produces Living Jewelry - necklace pendants which allow the wearer to display a personal choice of live flowers and plants. Each design includes a home/office Decór counterpart manufactured solely by the company.products provide customers with a fashionable and practical way to give nature a tangible presence in their daily lives.While consumers become increasingly aware of the environmental impact of available products, choices are limited.fills this void by creating products that are both beautifully designed and eco-friendly. Using a biodegradable and renewable corn-based material, each product is individually 3D Printed in-house. Nathan states that "while the process is time consuming and far exceeds the cost of alternative, mass production standards such as injection molding, it is a effort well rewarded with high quality results."At launch, backers will have the choice of 3 Living Jewelry Pendant and 3 Home/Office Decór designs, each with in a variation of 5 colors starting at $15. The company is also excited to release additional designs, materials, and colors as the campaign progresses.is located in Brooklyn, NY. Founders Adriana Dumitras and Nathan Backman, both passionate artists and entrepreneurs, are responsible for all aspects of design and production. Adriana is a professional Photographer with work featured in global publications. With, Adriana finds herself on the other side of the camera as their product model. Nathan is a graduate of The New England Institute of Art and New York University. After working in the 3D Printing Industry professionally, he went on to establishwww.adorn3d.com