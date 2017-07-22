Winner of the IFYA Far Out Froyo Flavors Contest Announced

The first creative froyo flavors contest sponsored by the International Frozen Yogurt Association invited frozen yogurt fans to share their far out flavor ideas. The winning flavor, White Peach Oolong Tea, was selected.

-- International Frozen Yogurt Association (http://internationalfrozenyogurt.com/)launched its first creative froyo flavors contest for frozen yogurt fans. Frozen yogurt fans were invited to share their most creative and appealing frozen yogurt flavor ideas from July 4 – July 18, 2017. Each eligible entry was judged for originality, appeal and practicality.The winning flavor, White Peach Oolong Tea frozen yogurt, was submitted by @xtracetracex on Instagram.The sweet prize package included a froyo tote bag, Miniso nap pillow, Pressed Juicery x Sugarfina Green Juice gummy bears, Sugarfina Bear-y Smoothie bears, Miniso black coin purse, Miniso lips mini pan, Daiso popsicle pencil case, Miniso notebook, and a Livework pen & pencil set.Susan Linton, President of the IFYA said, "We created this contest in honor of the IFYA's fourth anniversary. Our creative frozen yogurt flavor contests in the past were for frozen yogurt shops. This year we wanted to give frozen yogurt fans the chance to share their creative frozen yogurt flavor ideas with us. Creative frozen yogurt ideas can come from anywhere and we think it's important for the frozen yogurt industry to stay innovative and open to new ideas."Linton added, "We received great flavor ideas. The winning flavor stood out. It's a flavor that we haven't seen before. White peach oolong tea frozen yogurt sounds like a complex, light, refreshing, and fragrant flavor. Imagine the different notes from the tea and the white peach. It sounds like a flavor we would love to try."Congratulations to our winner, @xtracetracex.