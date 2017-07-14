 
Nationwide Boiler's CataStak SCR System Achieves Less Than 1 PPM NOx

 
 
FREMONT, Calif. - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Nationwide Boiler Inc., the leading supplier of selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems for package boilers, has confirmed source test results of 0.7 ppm NOx. In addition, ammonia slip was recorded at 0.39 ppm, illustrating the effectiveness of Nationwide Boiler's system design related to the mixing of ammonia and NOx prior to the catalyst.

The rental equipment tested includes one (1) 70,000 lb/hr trailer-mounted package watertube boiler installed with a Nationwide Boiler CataStak™ SCR system. The source test was performed while the unit was operating at average loads and included compliance testing over several thirty minute runs for NOx, CO, and ammonia slip. Nationwide Boiler's equipment is currently being rented by a major tomato processor in California, where NOx emissions at this particular facility are limited to 5 ppm.

Nationwide Boiler's CataStak™ SCR system was originally designed for their boiler rental fleet, and the first successful test was in 1999. Since then, they have been renting and selling the CataStak™ for package watertube and firetube boilers, fired heaters, gas turbines, heat recovery steam generators, and other fired equipment applications. Nationwide Boiler has also developed the Ammonia-Free CataStak™, utilizing common diesel exhaust fluid, a safe liquid urea solution. The company has over 160 installations and continues to rent and sell the CataStak™ to customers across the country. Their newest innovative product, the DataStak™ Emissions and Efficiency Monitoring System, provides O2, NOx, CO and CO2 measurements, in addition to real time boiler efficiency, fuel usage and carbon footprint.   It is available for permanent and temporary applications. For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com.

Source:
Email:***@nationwideboiler.com Email Verified
