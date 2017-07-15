 
Industry News





Tyd wag vir Niemand, a time-bending adventure from South African studio, Skobbejak Games

Get ready to be transported to a realm that shatters your perceptions of time and space. Tyd wag vir Niemand's environments are both strangely beautiful and intimidating at the same time.
 
 
EKUHURLENI, South Africa - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Skobbejak Games, a small video game development studio from South Africa released their latest game, Tyd wag vir Niemand, onto digital distribution service Steam on July 7 2017 for PC, Mac and Linux. Tyd wag vir Niemand is Afrikaans for "Time waits for Nobody" and it embodies this phrase in sort of "double-speak" kind of manner as the main game mechanic revolves around slowing down time to avoid obstacles and line up precision jumps yet the sense of urgency stays 100% intact. The game uses surreal environments to encapsulate the player in a dimension that defies the laws of space and time and puts the player's timing and precision skills to the test.

"We've gotten amazing feedback from the community regarding Tyd wag vir Niemand and everyone seems to be loving it, its definitely our most polished and refined game to date although we still have a few things we want to fine-tune and some feature we want to add in upcoming updates" said Skobbejak Games Director, Tiaan Gerber. He added "However, even though our feedback and reviews are looking good so far, our sales are very low compared to our previous games and we are trying everything we can to increase awareness of Tyd wag vir Niemand". Tiaan states that as a small 2 man team all of their time and effort is taken up in creating the best games they can produce and don't have the time or the resources for extensive marketing campaigns and that the video game industry is growing and changing at a rapid pace making it more difficult for smaller developers to stand out.

Tyd wag vir Niemand is described as an Abstract First Person Adventure game and has the player assume the role of a military rescue agent that got trapped into a dimension between the normal confines of space and time by a mysterious machine. Now using the ability to slow down time you must avoid deadly traps, perform tricky platforming jumps and solve a myriad of other challenges to ultimately uncover the mystery behind the strange dimension you are trapped in.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/krJhdhdD-Ps" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>



You can check out Tyd wag vir Niemand on Steam over here:
http://store.steampowered.com/app/589730/Tyd_wag_vir_Niem...

For more information, please visit:
http://www.skobbejakgames.com/tyd-wag-vir-niemand-press/

About Skobbejak Games (Pty.) Ltd.

Skobbejak Games is a two man indie game development studio based in Alberton, South Africa consisting of Tiaan Gerber and Alexander Ehlers and established in March 2013. As a company Skobbejak Games wants to always innovate and create games that are interesting and different but as gamers we want to create experiences that will provide other gamers with games that are above all else, Fun.

Contact
Tiaan Gerber
***@skobbejakgames.com
Source:
Email:***@skobbejakgames.com
Posted By:***@skobbejakgames.com Email Verified
