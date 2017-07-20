 
Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Leesa Robinson Entertainment Group announces Las Vegas, NV offices

 
 
IMG_1825
LAS VEGAS - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Entertainment mogul, Leesa Robinson announced today expansion into the west coast. Leesa Robinson, CEO of Leesa Robinson Entertainment Group announced today that the Entertainment Group will open in Las Vegas Navada November 1, 2017. Navada will be the 31rst State that the Entertainment Group now holds offices. Earlier this year, an educational facility, The Acadamy of Exceptional Talent was added to the Entertainment Group. In 2016 a Production Company and Record Label were added to the group With much success. Leesa Robinson.Productions has six documentaries all written by Leesa Robinson on it's slate. The Vegas office will be managed by Nick Payne, who by his own right is a very accomplished actor and has been on the Leesa Robinson Agency rouster since early 2016.

Leesa said " I feel very confident in Nicks ability to provide the best for our Vegas talent." Leesa Robinson plans to open an office in Los Angeles in early 2018. Nick Payne will then be promoted to Region Manager of the West coast offices.

Please visit us at http://www.leesarobinson.com for more information.

Page Updated Last on: Jul 20, 2017
