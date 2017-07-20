News By Tag
* Actors
* Models
* Bands
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Leesa Robinson Entertainment Group announces Las Vegas, NV offices
Leesa said " I feel very confident in Nicks ability to provide the best for our Vegas talent." Leesa Robinson plans to open an office in Los Angeles in early 2018. Nick Payne will then be promoted to Region Manager of the West coast offices.
Please visit us at http://www.leesarobinson.com for more information.
Contact
Denise DeMerritt
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 20, 2017