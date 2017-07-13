News By Tag
Beating The Drought With Artificial Turf
Drought related measures have been taken in the Las Vegas area in order to ensure that there is adequate drinking water supplies available to residents. These measures include rebates for the installation of artificial turf.
Within a drought stricken community, water conservation is the only way to ensure that there is adequate drinking water supplies for residents. Measures to curb waste are generally seen in landscape watering, by placing limits on the amount and times that watering can be done. Unfortunately, these limitations will almost guarantee that many plants will be lost, and that sod will suffer severely in the desert heat during the summer. Natural grass will turn brown and potentially die, but this is a sacrifice that must be made in order to ensure that residents have drinking water.
One way to beat the drought in Las Vegas is through the installation of artificial turf. This synthetic grass product needs no watering or mowing due to the fact that it is plastic, and is not made of living grass. A professional installation will both look and feel quite natural, and will need no water in order to stay that way. Currently, there is a rebate program in place that will rebate homeowners who remove their existing sod and replace it with artificial turf which totals 2 dollars per square foot. These rebates must be approved before installation takes place, so check with the local water authority and contact a licensed installation company like Desert Greenscapes at http://lvturf.com to ensure that you get your new artificial turf installed right, as well as getting the discounts and rebates available to you.
