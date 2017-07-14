News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The most famous dogs on the silver screen owe their careers to Rudd and Bob Weatherwax
Moviegoers know Lassie, Old Yeller, Toto, Asta in the original Thin Man series, and Einstein in Back to the Future, (1985), but few know of the people behind the paws in films such as The Wizard of Oz (1939), Lassie Come Home (1943), The Thing (1951), Lassie television series (1954-1973), Hondo (1953), Old Yeller (1957), and Big Jake (1971).
From kennels to kliegs, legendary dog trainer Bob Weatherwax pays tribute to Rudd Weatherwax, his father and the man whose genius guided some of the most beloved animal icons in motion picture history. This is their Hollywood inside story that no one could have ever imagined.
They were the most successful film dog trainers of all time, and they faced personal tragedy and fear of failure and loss, yet they survived to tell the tale of tails. Through humor and heartbreak, some of the most famous dogs on the silver screen owe their careers to an ordinary man rising to extraordinary fame and success. Against backdrops from the silent film era to the present, their story unfolds with a roster of characters that would make any casting director envious, including John Wayne, Elizabeth Taylor, Steven Spielberg, Vincent Price, Louie Armstrong, Richard Kiel, John Carpenter, Emmett Kelly, Lady Bird Johnson, Johnny Carson, Will Estes, Jon Provost, Tommy Rettig, June Lockhart, Mary Pickford, Michael Landon, Harvey Korman, Tim Conway, Lorne Michaels, Jesse Owens, John Ritter, Fred Wilcox, and Roddy McDowall.
Illustrated. Filmography. Index.
About the authors: Robert W. Weatherwax has won several PATSY awards and a Genesis award for directing.
Actor and producer Richard Lester's animal documentary, The Weatherwax Legacy, earned an Honorable Mention from the Los Angeles Movie Awards. He is also the author of Hollywood Legend: The Johnny Duncan Story; A Wish Beyond the Stars; Flight of the Blue Heron; Feldpost Letters - Lifeline in a Time of War (Vol. 1 and 2).
#####
Available exclusively from BearManor Media in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions.
About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge nonfiction books, audio books, and e-books on movies, television, Old Time Radio, theater, and animation, as well as a fiction book series. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com.
For High Resolution Images, review copy PDF, or more information, contact the publisher at books@benohmart.com.
Visit www.bearmanormedia.com (print editions)
Also available on Amazon.com and other online booksellers.
BearManor Media ebook editions are available on Selz.com at https://bearmanormedia.selz.com/
Contact
Ben Ohmart
***@benohmart.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse