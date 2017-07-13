News By Tag
Back Pain Relief Device Ready for Takeoff with Amazon Launchpad
Lumbacurve selected for promotion under Amazon innovation scheme
Amazon Launchpad is a unique programme that showcases cutting-edge products to millions of Amazon customers.
LumbaCurve is an innovative device designed to alleviate low back pain, naturally. Developed over six years in the UK and combining the best of East and West traditional therapies, LumbaCurve offers easy, effective and drug-free pain relief for sufferers.
LumbaCurve International was formally set up by the founder David Pegg, leaving his job in engineering to build on a concept had previously been prototyped over several years with an acupuncturist friend to address lower back pain, estimated to affect some 60% of the population.
Although LumbaCurve performed well, as demonstrated by customer testimonials, what was needed to differentiate it from other devices on the market (with variable levels of effectiveness against their claims). was actual clinical proof of its effectiveness in treating low back pain. The company was successful in gaining £100,000 of equity capital investment through Spark Ventures (North West Fund) , which financed clinical evaluation of LumbaCurve in the form of Randomised Control Group Trials (RCGT) The eagerly awaited results showed that LumbaCurve provided significantly higher levels of patient reported pain reduction, than the standard care control group, which was an amazing breakthrough for LumbaCurve.
In 2016 LumbaCurve was voted winner of the Holistic Therapist Magazine "Product of The Year" award at Olympia London and has this year already been nominated for a Fitness Magazine award in 2017. The challenge now for the company, now based at Liverpool Science Park is to create an awareness of LumbaCurve globally In 2016 LumbaCurve achieved its first significant export order to a German consumer healthcare company, who have since entered into a long term supply contract Word is now spreading with consumer healthcare interest from Ireland, Slovenia, France and more recently Japan! There is currently interest from the NHS (NICE), and LumbaCurve is to be shortly to be launched into the fitness arena
CEO David Pegg commented "We are really pleased to get this level of recognition from Amazon, By partnering with Amazon Launchpad, LumbaCurve can gain instant access to Amazon's powerful distribution network and potentially millions of customers worldwide.
A further design award has enabled us to plan further back pain relief products but this is on the back burner pending a successful commercialisation of LumbaCurve. This will help us with another step in our mission to make LumbaCurve the leading brand associated with back pain relief and prevention"
In the meantime the LumbaCurve is ready for takeoff from the Amazon Launchpad
For further information on Lumbacurve pain relief visit http://www.lumbacurve.com
David Pegg
***@lumbacurve.co.uk
