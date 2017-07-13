News By Tag
Launch a startup in 72 Hours at 70 MPH; Last Chance to Apply for StartupBus 2017
Be one of 24 entrepreneurs who will compete in an international event at Landing Zone New Orleans on August 3rd and 4th
Individuals interested in applying for the final spots on the New Orleans bus can visit northamerica.startupbus.com and use the code NOLAREPRESENT.
This is the first time since 2012 a bus will depart from New Orleans with 24 people assembled into teams. This year, seven buses are leaving from "tech hubs" around the United States and Mexico including New York, San Francisco, Tampa, Akron, Ohio, St. Louis, and Mexico City. New Orleans is both the final destination of a three-day road trip beginning July 31st and the starting point for one of the buses. Approximately 200 entrepreneurs on 25+ teams are expected to compete for potential funding.
The New Orleans bus, organized by local entrepreneurs and StartupBus alumni Alyson Kilday and Max Gaudin, will be traveling through regional hubs across four southern states on a round trip starting and ending in New Orleans. The bus will be loaded with the region's most ambitious developers, marketers, and designers riding over 72 hours while participating in part hackathon, part road trip.
StartupBus made its debut in Louisiana in 2012 when Kilday and Gaudin both rode. "With StartupBus, what seemed like a novelty at first quickly became a deep dive into the startup world. I gleaned a significant amount of start-up know-how while making several lifelong business connections,"
The New Orleans bus will leave July 31st at 9:00 AM with destinations in Birmingham, Jackson, Kansas City, Lafayette, and return to New Orleans on August 2nd at 5:00 PM for the two-day competition.
The international buses depart for New Orleans July 31st and arrive August 2nd. The competition will be August 3rd and 4th at Landing Zone, 625 Celeste Street, in the Lower Garden District where venture capital pitch coaches will be on hand to assist teams both days. Coaches and organizations providing services throughout the event include Human Networks, Fuel Success Academy, Ready.Set.Passion!
The StartupBus New Orleans 2017 is made possible by generous donations and sponsorships from companies vested in the future of New Orleans. Those sponsors include GE Digital, Landing Zone, SCORE/SBA of New Orleans, NOLA Brewing, Vetlaunch, Hop & Jaunt, and HEROfarm Marketing & Public Relations.
The StartupBus New Orleans 2017 still has limited opportunities for sponsors who are interested in helping startups and furthering the creative and technical capabilities of Louisiana. Corporate sponsorships include branding and media recognition at the Landing Party on August 3 - 4. Those interested in sponsorship information for the event and potential riders can contact Alyson Kilday at aly@hopandjaunt.com.
About Landing Zone (625 Celeste St., New Orleans, LA 70130):
New Orleans' largest co-working facility offering 20,000 square feet of work space situated on 3 floors will be providing FREE co-working to local entrepreneurs the two days of the event. Sign up is located here.
