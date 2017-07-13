 
News By Tag
* Adelphi University
* Accounting
* Nysscpa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Garden City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


Underserved High School Students Build Business Skills from Accounting Program Held at Adelphi

 
 
COAP Photo
COAP Photo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Adelphi University
* Accounting
* Nysscpa

Industry:
* Accounting

Location:
* Garden City - New York - US

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Adelphi University (http://www.adelphi.edu/) marked its seventh year of hosting the Career Opportunities in the Accounting Profession (http://www.nysscpa.org/nextgen/high-school-students/coap) (COAP (http://www.nysscpa.org/nextgen/high-school-students/coap) ), a five-day program where underrepresented students learn about the accounting profession through classes and workshops with the New York Society of CPAs (NYSSCPA) (http://www.nysscpa.org/) — a non-profit organization representing CPAs throughout New York State. From June 24 through 28, nearly 40 local high school students embarked on a journey filled with activities, events and leaders in the accounting field. Activities ranged from panel discussions, lectures, etiquette dinners and even field trips where students were able to meet Jeffrey Weiner, the CEO of Marcum LLP, one of the largest independent public accounting and advisory services firms in the nation.

Jack Angel, associate professor in the Robert B. Willumstad School of Business (https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc...), co-chair of the COAP committee and the program's coordinator, noted that students gained knowledge that will help them in any career field. Students learned how to create a resume, dress professionally, prepare for an interview and obtained tips about ethics and personal behavior for an affordable $30 fee.

"The students get the $30 back so the program is basically free," said Jack Angel. "Food is provided and so are the dorms." Students resided in the residence halls to attain college experience. Current Adelphi students and alumni were mentors for the students to deliver positive life tips about a successful college career and transition into the field.

"My mentor gave me very good insight of life at Adelphi," said Tad Ye, a senior from Brooklyn Technical High School. "I think that really gave me more of a visual understanding and influence of pursuing a career in accounting,"

COAP is beneficial to the surrounding community through supplying young men and women with valuable career information that isn't serviced in many of the local communities. Arthur Leibowitz, an Adelphi clinical assistant professor who presented a personal finance discussion, said "​I believe it is important for Adelphi to run programs such as these to encourage [underrepresented] high school students to pursue a college education."

For more information about Adelphi's Robert B. Willumstad School of Business, visit http://business.adelphi.edu/.  Find out more about the COAP program and NYSSCPA at http://bit.ly/1hJtQ9x.

About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.

Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, the Business and Education Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.

Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves over 7,600 students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—and at dynamic learning hubs in Manhattan, the Hudson Valley and Suffolk County, and online.

More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world.
End
Source:
Email:***@adelphi.edu Email Verified
Phone:(516) 877-4040
Tags:Adelphi University, Accounting, Nysscpa
Industry:Accounting
Location:Garden City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Adelphi University News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share