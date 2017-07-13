News By Tag
Underserved High School Students Build Business Skills from Accounting Program Held at Adelphi
Jack Angel, associate professor in the Robert B. Willumstad School of Business
"The students get the $30 back so the program is basically free," said Jack Angel. "Food is provided and so are the dorms." Students resided in the residence halls to attain college experience. Current Adelphi students and alumni were mentors for the students to deliver positive life tips about a successful college career and transition into the field.
"My mentor gave me very good insight of life at Adelphi," said Tad Ye, a senior from Brooklyn Technical High School. "I think that really gave me more of a visual understanding and influence of pursuing a career in accounting,"
COAP is beneficial to the surrounding community through supplying young men and women with valuable career information that isn't serviced in many of the local communities. Arthur Leibowitz, an Adelphi clinical assistant professor who presented a personal finance discussion, said "I believe it is important for Adelphi to run programs such as these to encourage [underrepresented]
