July 2017





Franchise Grade® Analyzes Item 20 In FDDS

Results Reveal Since 2010, 13% of FDDs have Errors in Item 20
 
NEW YORK - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Franchise Grade®, the leading franchise market research firm in the franchise industry, has published its latest Facts and Figures report – "Item 20 Errors Reflect on Franchisor Performance".

Since 2010, Franchise Grade®, identified 297 franchise systems with disclosed errors in their Item 20s. The sectors with the most errors are Personal Services (25.6%), Quick Service Restaurants (18.2%) and Commercial and Residential Services (16.2%).

Commenting on the results of the report, Jeff Lefler, CEO and Founder of Franchise Grade states: "Although Item 20 doesn't always receive the most scrutiny it deserves when a franchisor fails to correctly report their outlet activity it can reflect poorly on the quality of the franchise offering and pose a legal risk. When errors in an Item 20 are found, it can lead a franchise candidate and their attorney to develop apprehension regarding investing in that franchise opportunity".

Franchise Grade is the source of franchise industry data for major media publications such as Bloomberg, Forbes, Inc. Magazine, Newsday, Time, Black Enterprise and The Wall Street Journal.

To download a copy of the report. ------> https://www.franchisegrade.com/reports/article/item-20-er...

Franchise Grade
***@franchisegrade.com
Source:
Email:***@franchisegrade.com
Tags:Franchisee, Franchisor, Franchising
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
