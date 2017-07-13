News By Tag
Power Washing by Action Termite and Pest Control
Now is the time to look around your house or store front for any signs of dirt, dust, mold, bird droppings, and mineral buildup. There is no need to be embarrassed or to feel getting your property back to its glorious like new condition is impossible
By utilizing Action's new Hot Water Power Washing System we will be able to restore your home or office to its original condition and make it look fresh again. Call us for very competitive prices and reliable service. "We are very pleased to offer this new service to our customers.
For many years, we have been asked to provide Power Washing in addition to our many other offerings and we are now ready to help our customers make their homes and offices look fresh and clean again," commented John Russell, President.
Special Discounts for Current Action Customers
All Chemicals are Environmentally Friendly
Serving NJ Since 1971
All Our Work is Licensed and Insured
Guaranteed Results
We promise you won't be disappointed.
Ask for our VIP service program. http://www.actionpestcontrol.com/
