FEMA hosts workshop at Critical Infrastructure Protection & Resilience North America (CIPRNA)

Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience North America organised by Torch Marketing and KNM Media, will take place in Orlando, Florida on 5th-7th December 2017.

-- The focus of the workshop is specifically to enhance local level response and interaction / coordination of local and state agencies and private sector partnerships to a long-term power outageThe tabletop exercise will include local-level participants from response, government, public works, health care, and private sector partners.It will also include state-level participants from emergency management, health, military and private sector partners.The aim is to create a better understanding of how LTPO response is managed and its relationship within the multi-agency coordination concept. The discussion will assist in improving sustainment of power and response continuity. Private sector, state and local government entities will have the opportunity to participate in discussions addressing an LTPO.There are 16 critical infrastructure sectors whose assets, systems, and networks, whether physical or virtual, are considered so vital to the United States that their incapacitation or destruction would have a debilitating effect on security, national economic security, national public health or safety.Presidential Policy Directive 21 (PPD-21): Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience advances a national policy to strengthen and maintain secure, functioning, and resilient critical infrastructure. This directive supersedes Homeland Security Presidential Directive 7.Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience North America will be held in Orlando, Florida from the 5th-7th December 2017 and will bring together leading stakeholders from industry, operators, agencies and governments to collaborate on securing North America- Joseph Wassel, Director, C4 Resilience & Mission Assurance, US Department of Defence- David Fortino, Regional Continuity Manager, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)- Senior Representative, Office of Infrastructure Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security- Fred Ruonavar, Chief of DISA/DODIN Critical Infrastructure Program- Michael Lowder, Director – Office of Intelligence, Security & Emergency Response, US Dept of Transportation- Mark Troutman, Director, George Mason University- Frederic Petit, Research Scientist, Argonne National Laboratory & Regional Director, International Association of CIP Professionals- Victoria Sherazi, Project Lead "Mitigating Risks in the Innovation Economy", World Economic Forum