UpsideLMS joins hands with Cegos Group to distribute its eLearning Solutions worldwide

The best of Off-The-Shelf eLearning solutions is now available worldwide as Cegos, a world leader in training and development, partners with UpsideLMS for distribution of its e-learning modules.

-- Renowned the world over as the Best Value, SaaS Learning Management System, UpsideLMS has added a new dimension to its solutions portfolio by offering a selection of Off-The-Shelf (OTS) eLearning solutions to its global market. This is an outcome of UpsideLMS' partnership with the worldwide leader in training and development - Cegos.The UpsideLMS-Cegos partnership will not only give UpsideLMS' clients and prospects access to a wide range of Cegos' interactive, customisable and localised eLearning modules, spanning Management Leadership, Sales, Marketing, Professional Efficiency, Human Resources and other fields, the OTS library with ready-to-use courses will offer fast deployment and engaged learning at an affordable rate.Speaking about the partnership, Amit Gautam, Director - UpsideLMS and Co-founder - Upside Learning, said, "UpsideLMS has been the leading learning delivery and management partner to organisations for over 13 years now. As a part of our new strategy, we wanted to offer a complete suite of learning/training solutions - the content piece along with our already established Learning Management System. We share the Cegos Group's drive to meet companies' requirements and address the real-life situations that employees and training managers deal with as a part of the day-to-day working of their jobs. So when it came to partnering with a eLearning catalogue provider, the decision for us was quite simple. I am confident that this mutually beneficial partnership will benefit our clients and prospects too."Backed by 90 years of experience in training & development, 1000 employees, more than 3000 partner consultants, and 250,000+ people around the globe trained every year, the Cegos Group is well positioned to provide training to professionals at all experience levels. All of Cegos' e-learning solutions are based on one approach - 'Simple, interactive, with support throughout' with an aim to put learners in the driving seat.said Jeremy Blain, Regional Managing Director, Cegos Asia Pacific.UpsideLMS is a Best Value SaaS Learning Management System with 20+ industry awards and recognition, a comprehensive and user-centric feature set, an awesome team of committed individuals, backed by 13+ years of industry experience and trust of over 1 million satisfied users across the globe.www.upsidelms.comCreated in 1926, the Cegos Group is a worldwide leader in training and development. The Group now runs its own operations in 11 European, Asian and Latin American countries. It is also active in over 50 countries through its network of partners and distributors, which are all leading training providers and top-tier technology experts.With 1,000 employees and more than 3,000 partner consultants, the Group trains 250,000 people around the globe every year and generates sales of over $230 million USD.Cegos deploys a global offering, including turnkey and tailored training and development, operational consultancy, Managed Training Services and international training projects. Its "blended learning" approach aims to provide the most suitable and competitive learner experience, by combining multiple learning formats (classroom training, e-learning modules, videoconferences, webcasts, e-training programmes and more).