July 2017





Gerald Nelson release Amazon eBook " Photo booth rentals: The ultimate guide to renting a photo bo

 
BALTIMORE - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Gerald Nelson of  Bmore Photos Photo Booth Rentals in Baltimore, Md released his new eBook, "Photo Booth Rentals: The Ultimate guide to renting a photo booth" and the eBook is available for download on Amazon. The new eBook answers questions on the basics of selecting a photo booth to rent fro your events  and the basics of how to  run  a photo both business. the Ebook is available for download through major distrubutors of eBook Like ? Amazon and Itunes so Download your copy today!

The new "must have" in wedding entertainment is having a photo booth! Ever wonder what one is and why you'd want to have one at your wedding?


Generally speaking, it will be either an enclosed or an open air area that will include a camera, backdrop, and printer. Keep in mind however that not all booths are created equal. They can vary the size, shape, and quality. Some will allow you to print pictures right on the spot and others will have the pictures uploaded onto a website for later viewing.

G Nelson Photography http://www.bmorephotos.com is based in Baltimore, Maryland that specializes in Event, Portraits , and open air Photo Booth rental  and says His Photo booths unique, entertaining and high quality photo booth experience to make any event unforgettable.

