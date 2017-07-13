News By Tag
Get the Best Trance Music "Beneath The Surface 012" by SUBMERSIVE
SUBMERSIVE is buzzing on SoundCloud with their amazing song "Beneath The Surface 012". It is really an enthralling piece with hypnotic technicality and other inputs.
The startling music mingling is just heavenly. You will feel like as if you have been launched to a whole new world of wonder with his music. They are famous for making catchy anthems and they are originally from Charlotte, North Carolina. At the age of ten, SUBMERSIVE first took the pair of drumstick and started playing through it. From then onwards he never looked back as he travelled to different realm of music and gained acclaim.
His search for sonic system started when he knew that he has the knowledge of rhythm and beats. After some time they moved from their actual place to Los Angeles and played his first rhythm as a DJ. After that he pursued his career both as music producer and DJ. The label tried to infuse various important musical equipments to make it a renowned one. There are some other parts of this particular song which ranges from first to tenth. They are equally sensational with their unique criterion. If you want to get in touch with this particular great music name, you should visit SoundCloud.
