News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Challenger Kaegi Lauds Cook Cty Board's demand that Berrios Explain Property Assessment Inequities
Kaegi continued "Taking contributions from lawyers who come to the office to appeal taxes creates a system that is unfair at best and corrupt at worst. Again today Berrios said he will continue to take money from these attorneys. I won't."
Lastly, Berrios offered no solutions for how to make the system less regressive and more fair. He did not explain how he would make the assessments fair.
Cook County Commissioners Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, John Daley, Peter Silvestri and Larry Suffredin called on Berrios to appear before the County Board on July 18 to explain the damage the present property tax assessment system, under Berrios' leadership, is doing to communities across Cook County.
For more on Kaegi please visit: FritzForAssessor.com
Contact
Kitty Kurth
***@fritzforassessor.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse