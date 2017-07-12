 
Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


Robotics Camps Aim to Excite Students in STEM and Robotics

Approximately 68 middle and high school students from Tampa Bay are set to embark on a summer full of STEM-based challenges. The high-tech are hosted by FLATE, a Florida based National Science Foundation Regional Center of Excellence.
 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Approximately 68 middle and high school students from Tampa Bay are set to embark on a summer full of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) challenges. The high-tech STEM based robotics camps are hosted by Florida Advanced Technological Education Center (FLATE), a Florida based National Science Foundation Regional Center of Excellence. The week-long camps will begin Monday, June 5, with 24 students enrolled in the intro and intermediate camps, and 20 in the high school engineering camp. "Tampa Bay area offers a rich diversity of STEM based careers" said Dr. Marilyn Barger, Executive Director of FLATE. "In that regard, the camps are a fun and exciting way to ignite students' interest  in STEM based careers in manufacturing."

Curriculum for the camp is "hands-on, minds-on," and geared to provide an overview of STEM related concepts, and showcase the application of robotics in high-tech manufacturing operations and in every day settings. Cost for the introductory and intermediate camp is $175 per week. The high school engineering and technology camp is $200 per week.

This year's schedule and list of camp offerings include:

June 5-9:          Introductory EV3 Robotics Camp for Middle and High School

June 12-16:          Intermediate EV3 Robotics Camp for Middle and High School

June 19-23:          Engineering Technology Camp for High School ONLY

During the camp students will build a Lego® Mindstorms® EV3 robot, and learn how to program it to solve various challenges in a team-based setting. Campers will also learn about cutting edge technologies like 3D printing, SolidWorks, CAD, and Arduino microprocessors that are ubiquitous in high-tech manufacturing settings. Campers will also get real-world view about applications of STEM in manufacturing operations, and learn about educational pathways and related careers that are available to them locally and nationally.

         This year regional organizations like the Hillsborough Manufacturing Alliance and the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation  have once again partnered with FLATE to provide need-based scholarships to local students. Thanks to the scholarships, this year 12 middle and high school students will be attending the camps to learn about STEM and robotics, and its applications in high-tech manufacturing operations. "These scholarships are invaluable in providing a platform for students to explore educational and career pathways in manufacturing. We hope this experience will serve as a platform for these students to become the next big STEM professionals  in the community" Barger said.

For more information on the camps visit http://fl-ate.org/programs/summer-camps, or contact Dr. Marilyn Barger, Executive Director of FLATE, at barger@fl-ate.org or Janice Mukhia, Project and Outreach Manager, at outreach@fl-ate.org ,or 813-259-6581.

Dr. Marilyn Barger
813.259.6578
barger@fl-ate.org
