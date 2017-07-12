 
Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


AverickMedia Released 32,435 Accurate and Updated Contacts of Dentists with 10% More ROI

Get best coverage in global campaigns with the verified dentist email list
 
 
HOUSTON - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- According to the BLS, dentistry has a growth potential of more than 16% over the next decade. So, are you sure that, as a seller, you are ready for this growing demand? Why not start focusing on building your plans and letting the mailing list dentist help you connect with this pool? Start finding new customers with specific and accurate mailing lists as well as marketing campaigns.

When you need reliable information about dentists for your marketing and sales efforts, refer to the AverickMedia Dentists email database. You have the power to search by specialty, license status, attended dental school, office size, and other great selections so you can get the perfect mailing list for your business needs. This database of dentists email is developed to facilitate a smooth partnership between dentists and marketers so that marketers can get the most out of their investments!

According to Ron Winson, President of Averickmedia: Business to Business Acquiring customers is not just about setting an appointment for this week's prospects - it's about building a pipeline of sales leads for your sales force and keeping your sales channel filled with a stream of qualified opportunities Productive. Focusing on the productivity of its sales force, AverickMedia will implement programs to qualify prospects for its sales force, shorten sales cycles, increase revenues and grow faster and smarter. By refining or creating marketing databases for B2B campaigns such as email marketing lists, we guarantee that you will get better results than the use of existing and unskilled lists. The results will be clearly visible! "

Whatever your requirements for building an e-mail list of reliable, their team of experts in AverickMedia, based on years of market insight and strategic knowledge can give you clues that actually delivers results.

AverickMedia offers Dentists Email and Mailing lists for titles such as that include:

·         Apprentice Dental Prosthesis Maker Email List

·         Apprentice Dental Technician Mailing List

·         Bench Molder, Dentures Email Marketing List

·         Certified Dental Technician Business List

·         Crown And Bridge Dental Technician Mail List

·         Ceramic Denture Mechanic Marketing List

·         Ceramic Denture Mechanic-Molder Business List

·         Ceramic Denture Molder Email Lists

·         Ceramic Molder, Dentures Marketing List

·         Certified Dental Technician Mailing List

·         Dental Ceramic Caster Mailing List

·         Dental Ceramic Molder Marketing List

·         Dental Laboratory Bench Worker Mail List

·         and more…

AverickMedia offers the most accurate data available, so you know you won't be wasting your time and money chasing incorrect or incomplete leads. A verified and highly well researched database with contact details of 32,435 dentists, they guarantee delivery for all campaigns. So invest in this powerful marketing tool and accelerate your sales and revenue generation and ROI.

Averickmedia offers contact lists based on roles based on their own custom parameters. Define your target list by geographies, role descriptors, titles, vertical industry sectors, SIC codes, company-specific approach or a subset of criteria. By starting with highly targeted leads, you save time and budget while increasing the effectiveness of marketing. When you purchase a personalized list of Averickmedia business contacts, we guarantee that each contact is the right buyer you are looking for and all your contact information is 100% accurate.

AverickMedia

1321 Upland Dr.#4408
Houston, Texas 77043
United States
Dial: 1-281-407-7651

Visit: www.averickmedia.com
Click to Share