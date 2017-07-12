Anubavam LLC offers mobile security solution for better protection of enterprises

Within the last few years, the enterprise mobile applications has risen at a fast pace. If a business has not focused on mobile security, this is an even more alarming situation. Anubavam offers enterprise mobile solutions to manage security.

-- Anubavam LLC. offers enterprise mobility solutions to help organizations address the needs of the increasingly mobile workforce, enabling them to overcome risk and uncertainty inherent in the environment. Although iOS, Android and other mobile devices are safe today's world, but the apps and data on these devices and outdated operating systems are increasingly under attack. Illegal access permissions is causing significant enterprise data leakage and posing a compliance risk for enterprise security. A large number of enterprises don't manage mobile devices, keep track of software updates or a tight security policy like they should.Mobile is a core component of Anubavam's strategy. Keeping in mind the rapidly increasing number of the mobile users, Anubavam offers a powerful cyber security architecture that will ensure mobile devices and networks across iOS, Android and other devices of enterprise clients are risk-free and secure when deployed in uncertain environments. Anubavam has realized that having user-centric and professional mobile solutions has become the need of every business. And thus, Anubavam has spread its wings in the custom mobile app development and Enterprise mobility solutions and services.Being one of the very first companies to start Android application development, Anubavam has completed more than 300 projects using different leading platforms for the clients across the globe. The organization has managed to deliver native and cross platform mobile apps for iOS, Android and others till date. Over the years, Anubavam has expanded its verticals to the different technology platforms to cater different business requirements across 13+ industry domains. The company brings a gamut of professional services including native mobile app development for iPhone, iPad, Swift iOS and Android, hybrid apps, custom mobile app development and more. With its focus on delivering end-to-end solutions and establishing long-term partnerships with the clients, the organization has more than 100+ happy clients across 22 countries and still counting!Do you have any requirement for enterprise mobility solutions for your business? To know more about the professional services, do visitSriram S.Marketing Manager2104174073sriram@anubavam.com