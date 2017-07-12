News By Tag
Attorney Keith R. Hedrick Joins Murray Guari Trial Attorneys PL
Murray Guari Trial Attorneys is pleased to announce that Keith R. Hedrick has joined their West Palm Beach based personal injury and wrongful death law firm as an associate.
Prior to joining Murray Guari, Keith worked as an associate attorney with a large, personal injury defense firm representing insurance companies before switching to plaintiff work.
Keith earned his law degree from the University of Miami School of Law. Prior to law school, Keith attended Concordia University in Montreal, Canada, Magna Cum Laude. In 2011, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and History.
Keith's practice will focus on personal injury and wrongful death matters including car accident and premises liability cases.
The personal injury and wrongful death law firm of Murray Guari Trial Attorneys PL was founded in 2005. The firm is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida at 1525 N. Flagler Drive, Suite 100 and handles auto accident, wrongful death, dangerous premises, defective products, and auto crashworthiness cases. The attorneys can be contacted at (561) 366-9099. Additional information about Attorney Keith R. Hedrick or Murray Guari Trial Attorneys PL may be obtained from the firm's website at http://www.murrayguari.com or on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/
Contact
Jason Guari, Murray & Guari Trial Attorneys PL
(561) 366-9099
jguari@murrayguari.com
Kim Sailer, BARD Marketing/PR
ksailer@bardmarketing.com
