 
News By Tag
* Keith Hedrick
* Murray Guari
* Personal Injury Attorney
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* West Palm Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


Attorney Keith R. Hedrick Joins Murray Guari Trial Attorneys PL

Murray Guari Trial Attorneys is pleased to announce that Keith R. Hedrick has joined their West Palm Beach based personal injury and wrongful death law firm as an associate.
 
 
Attorney Keith Hedrick - Murray Guari Trial Attorneys PL
Attorney Keith Hedrick - Murray Guari Trial Attorneys PL
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Attorney Keith R. Hedrick Joins Murray Guari Trial Attorneys PL

Murray Guari Trial Attorneys is pleased to announce that Keith R. Hedrick has joined their West Palm Beach based personal injury and wrongful death law firm as an associate.

Prior to joining Murray Guari, Keith worked as an associate attorney with a large, personal injury defense firm representing insurance companies before switching to plaintiff work.

Keith earned his law degree from the University of Miami School of Law. Prior to law school, Keith attended Concordia University in Montreal, Canada, Magna Cum Laude. In 2011, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and History.

Keith's practice will focus on personal injury and wrongful death matters including car accident and premises liability cases.

The personal injury and wrongful death law firm of Murray Guari Trial Attorneys PL was founded in 2005. The firm is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida at 1525 N. Flagler Drive, Suite 100 and handles auto accident, wrongful death, dangerous premises, defective products, and auto crashworthiness cases. The attorneys can be contacted at (561) 366-9099. Additional information about Attorney Keith R. Hedrick or Murray Guari Trial Attorneys PL may be obtained from the firm's website at http://www.murrayguari.com or on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/keith-hedrick-j-d-b8269471/

Contact
Jason Guari, Murray & Guari Trial Attorneys PL
(561) 366-9099
jguari@murrayguari.com
Kim Sailer, BARD Marketing/PR
ksailer@bardmarketing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bardmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Keith Hedrick, Murray Guari, Personal Injury Attorney
Industry:Legal
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BARDMarketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share