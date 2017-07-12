News By Tag
Multiple Awards for Excellence in the New Forest
The New Forest is one of the UK's most popular places to visit, and no fewer than 30 members of the New Forest Tourism Association have scooped a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for 2017.
The awards, issued annually by the world's largest travel website, reflect a consistent delivery of exceedingly high standards of customer service.
Comments Anthony Climpson, Chief Executive of Go New Forest, "Apart from being great news for our hardworking business owners, it's also excellent news for the destination's visitors and residents.
"Our mission is to deliver high quality experiences for all our visitors, and the TripAdvisor Awards demonstrate that we are succeeding, with the awarding of these 30, tourism- industry 'Oscars'.
"We congratulate all of our businesses who have been recognised, however we never sit on our laurels and will endeavour to continue to achieve even higher levels of customer service with every passing year."
Among the winners were Paultons Park, which was awarded the No.1 UK Theme Park in the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Awards for the second consecutive year; it is the only park to have ever achieved this.
The full list of winners, and where they are located in the New Forest is listed below:
• Paultons Park (Ower)
• Sandy Balls Holiday Village, Burgate Farmhouse (Fordingbridge)
• The Crown Manor House Hotel, Whitemoor House, New Forest Centre, La Pergola (Lyndhurst)
• Durlston House, Escape Yachting, Peel House, Broadcraft Bed & Breakfast (Lymington)
• The Thatched Cottage Hotel, The Cloud Hotel, Balmer Lawn Hotel, CycleXperience (Brockenhurst)
• The Bay Trees, Hurst Castle, Marine House (Milford on Sea)
• The Old Station Tea Rooms, Forest Leisure Cycling, Wayside Cottage, Burley Manor (Burley)
• Woodlands Lodge Hotel, Longdown Activity Farm (Ashurst)
• New Forest Activities (Beaulieu)
• Red Shoot Camping, Little Forest Lodge (Ringwood)
• The Maples Guesthouse, Dale Farm House (Hythe)
• Camping in the Forest sites: Setthorns, Hollands Wood, Roundhill and Ashurst
For detailed information of things to do, places to see and where to stay visit www.thenewforest.co.uk.
