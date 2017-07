Uninets Has Announced to Start Online Virtual Lab Training for Networking Students

Uninets Consulting is the networking institute has decided to start online virtual lab training for those students who are interested in online training.

-- Uninets Consulting Pvt. Ltd. is the bestlocated in Gurgaon, India. Institute has started in the year of 2015 by two networking giants Deepak Sharma and Alok. Both of them have very rich experience in networking industry. In the very short term Uninets has emerged as one of the most preferable networking institute in Delhi region, India forand otherUninets is known as the best multi vendor networking training institute in Gurgaon, Delhi, India. Offers certification training on Cisco, Juniper, Palo Alto, Load Balancer, Bluecoat Proxy, Citrix Netscaler, BIG IP F5 in India. Uninets provides world class training facilities to students like industry best highly experienced trainers, 24*7 lab access facilities, classroom training, expert instructor and supportive staffs.Uninets all trainers are certified with excellent industry experience. All are committed for world class networking training in India. Uninets have trained Indian and foreign students as well in the very short period of time. To offer world class training company has real Cisco racks which are opens for 24 hours with supporting staff and instructors.1. CCNA Routing and Switching2. CCNA Security3. CCNA Collaboration4. CCNA Data Center5. CCNP Routing and Switching6. CCNP Security7. CCNP Collaboration8. CCNP Data Center9. CCIE Routing and Switching10. CCIE Security11. CCIE Collaboration12. CCIE Data Center13. Juniper14. Palo Alto15. Bluecoat Proxy16. BIG F617. Load BalancerYou may contact http://www.uninets.com/ to see all courses.Now company has decided to start online training for those students who are interested in virtual labs. This facility will available for Indian and foreign students. They will access our virtual labs online with workbook for given time or slot. To short out any problem our supporting staff will always available online for students. The idea behind virtual lab is that many networking professionals wants to be skilled but they do not have much time to class room training and many students from outside India wants online virtual labs as every people cannot come to India for class room training. Company is delicately working on their virtual lab portal and has decided to start this online virtual racks lab from the September month in 2017. Company is hopeful that by these types of training company can help thousands of people to get their networking certifications.