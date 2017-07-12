News By Tag
Codiant Launches New Augmented Reality App for Finding Cool Stuff Nearby
Codiant software technologies which is hailed for developing state-of-the-
The NearBy AR App launched by Codiant uses Augmented Reality to discover and explore nearby location you never knew about, right around the corner from where you are. Just the user has to hit the "Camera" button to trip over nearby places and he can start experiencing The True Motion.
Nearby AR does a notably good job of rounding up everything near you. If you're looking for a quick glance, listing and mapping, location searches, then this app hits the nail right on the head.
Other than this, the app promises to make an ultimate user-friendly experience with easy navigation and functionality throughout, enabling users to access and quickly hover over the nearby places, information and location, giving them the ability to head over the places without any hassles.
Codiant software technologies Pvt. Ltd. caters its holistic Mobile App Development and Website Development services to industries of all types. Whether it is a corporate, healthcare, e-commerce, restaurant, beauty, fashion or apparel industry or any other startup niche, the company has got you covered. You can get even more-close information about NearBy AR App on App store and you can easily download it from there. Additionally, if you have a ground breaking mobile app idea and you're searching for a right technology partner nothing can beat this tech savvy company, contact them at info@codiant.com or call them at +1-3092780633, +1-8724443361.
