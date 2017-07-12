 
Industry News





Codiant Launches New Augmented Reality App for Finding Cool Stuff Nearby

 
 
MOLINE, Ill. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Sometimes the most important places, cool stuff, locations in an unfamiliar city get hidden in a plain sight. In order to fix this location-aware issue, Codiant brought Augmented Reality to rescue. NearBy AR--A map-friendly app where you can find the great eats, ATMs, hospitals, picture-worthy sights, and much more nearby.

Codiant software technologies which is hailed for developing state-of-the-art mobile apps and websites is creating a scad of cherry-pick web apps that perfectly marries with diverse user requirements in different industries. In the latest releases, Codiant has shelled out a train of products for startups and young entrepreneurs. Of which, Location App- NearBy AR, Online food ordering, Taxi App Development, Insurance Apps, On-demand delivery, WebRTC, Healthcare and Telemedicine, Fitness App, Ecommerce & M-commerce are gaining a huge amount of traction from country civilians, entrepreneurs, and SMEs.

The NearBy AR App launched by Codiant uses Augmented Reality to discover and explore nearby location you never knew about, right around the corner from where you are.  Just the user has to hit the "Camera" button to trip over nearby places and he can start experiencing The True Motion.

Nearby AR does a notably good job of rounding up everything near you. If you're looking for a quick glance, listing and mapping, location searches, then this app hits the nail right on the head.

Other than this, the app promises to make an ultimate user-friendly experience with easy navigation and functionality throughout, enabling users to access and quickly hover over the nearby places, information and location, giving them the ability to head over the places without any hassles.

Codiant software technologies Pvt. Ltd. caters its holistic Mobile App Development and Website Development services to industries of all types. Whether it is a corporate, healthcare, e-commerce, restaurant, beauty, fashion or apparel industry or any other startup niche, the company has got you covered. You can get even more-close information about NearBy AR App on App store and you can easily download it from there. Additionally, if you have a ground breaking mobile app idea and you're searching for a right technology partner nothing can beat this tech savvy company, contact them at info@codiant.com or call them at +1-3092780633, +1-8724443361.

Codiant Software Technologies
***@codiant.com
Source:Codiant Software Technologies
Email:***@codiant.com
Posted By:***@codiant.com Email Verified
