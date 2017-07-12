 
Michael Connelly Releases New Book and New Character

In his New Book, The Late Show, Michael Connelly has Given Us Another Character to Enjoy
 
 
PASADENA, Calif. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- In case you missed the news, Michael Connelly released a new book this month, featuring a new character; Renée Ballard.  Renée is a feisty, young LAPD detective consigned to the The Late Show for filing a sexual harassment complaint against a supervisor.

This new book; The Late Show is a real treat for all Michael Connelly fans. If you liked Harry Bosch, Mickey Haller and the other great cast of characters Mr. Connelly has given us, you're sure to enjoy Renee' Ballard as she investigates a pair of murders that have occurred on the The Late Show.

If you are a Michael Connelly fan you will want to be sure you haven't missed a single book he's written.  This is why the staff at Best Reading Order has put together an E-book that lists all the Michael Connelly fiction books in the best reading order with short descriptions of each story.

This book is more than just a list; it's an invitation to enjoy each Michael Connelly series in proper order and to see the basic story outline before purchasing or reading (just in case you've already read it before).

Readers no longer have to risk missing a book or reading a story out of order.  Here's the way to make sure you enjoy all of Michael Connelly's books to their fullest.

The book has been written is two separate sections.  The first section gives you all the books and stories, in proper order, with short summaries. The second section can be used as a checklist to keep track of your progress.

Made for Kindle
Books and stories listed by publication date
Each is shown with their numerical place in the series
Every book and story includes a short summary

At the end of this quick reference guide is a simple checklist of all the Michael Connellybooks and stories. Use your Kindle highlighting feature to keep track of the stories you've read.

With links to purchase, directly from Amazon, any books you might have missed this book is a great companion guide for any Michael Connelly fan.

The Best Reading Order book for the Michael Connelly novels and short stories is available from Amazon by going to: http://amzn.to/2u2tDHq

