$10,000 reward, for the arrest and conviction of Kim Jong Un

-- I've had it with Kim Jong Un of North Korea! He's repeatedly threatening to nuke my country, the country that I'm proud of, the USA! I have children and grandchildren, as many of us do, and he is building nuclear weapons and announcing how he wants to fire them at our cities. I'm worried sick about what he might do at any moment and also to our future generations. I'm an average American citizen, and I have humble financial resources. But, I would like to put up $10,000 of my retirement money for the arrest and conviction ofKim Jong Un. Kim Jong Un and his family have committed an untold amount of crimes against humanity, including murdering millions of their own people. They have broken well over one hundred United Nation's agreements and defrauded the USA out of food so that they can afford nuclear weapons to destroy us. I'm never buying another product from China which has subsidized the dozen or so nuclear weapons that Kim Jong Un uses to threaten the USA. I ask all Americans to join me in a nationwide boycott of all Chinese products from this point forward. I want to make it clear that I'm a Christian and non-violent. I'm just at a loss for what to do other than praying and offering a reward.I know that $10,000 is not that great of a motivating factor for Kim Jong Un's inner circle or for anyone of legal authority to arrest him. But, I'm not going to be complacent anymore watching Kim Jong Un threaten the USA! I've set up a website, Proud of the USA.com, offering a $10,000 reward and a gathering place for other Americans to talk and to add to that reward. Kim Jong Un is moving fast to have an increased ability to attack us, and he just test fired an intercontinental missile that can reach the USA. I refuse to look back one day after a catastrophic attack on the USA or even allowing Kim Jong Un that capability and having done NOTHING for the country and children that I love. I'm proud of the USA! Kim Jong Un has the nerve to issue press releases announcing how he wants to nuke the USA. So, I'm issuing my own press release for the arrest and conviction of Kim Jong Un. I'm open to hearing any thoughts and opinions from other proud Americans at Proud of the USA.com. Proud of the USA.com. Richard Gelso, an average American citizen.