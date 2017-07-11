 
News By Tag
* Public Transportation
* Commuter
* Penn Station
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


Local Commuter Designs T-Shirt to Commemorate the "Summer of Hell"

It's the "No Train," a t-shirt that highlights different frustrations faced by commuters
 
 
it's the no train
it's the no train
NEW YORK - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Long Island Rail Road commuter, Liz Kupcha, designed a few t-shirts that show a variety of frustrations that commuters face. Her latest creation, "the No Train," sums up the different obstacles one faces during his or her commute.

As many are aware, Penn Station is going through an extensive construction project, at the expense of the commuters who utilize the station daily for travel between their homes and businesses. Nicknamed "the summer of hell," commuters have been airing their frustrations through various channels.

In addition to the crowds that one encounters at Penn Station as well as his or her home station because of reduced service on NJ Transit, Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road, additional stressors have been created due to service cancellations, lack of air-conditioning, space restrictions and service delays.

"The No Train" t-shirt is available online on Shopify in a variety of colors and range in size from extra small to 5XL and can be ordered by visiting http://bit.ly/TheNoTrain (case sensitive).

Liz Kupcha is a New York-based marketing consultant who has her own practice. A native New Yorker, Ms. Kupcha has been a commuter on the Long Island Rail Road since 1993.

Contact
Liz Kupcha
***@kupchamkt.com
End
Source:
Email:***@kupchamkt.com Email Verified
Tags:Public Transportation, Commuter, Penn Station
Industry:Fashion
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share