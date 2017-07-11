News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Commuter Designs T-Shirt to Commemorate the "Summer of Hell"
It's the "No Train," a t-shirt that highlights different frustrations faced by commuters
As many are aware, Penn Station is going through an extensive construction project, at the expense of the commuters who utilize the station daily for travel between their homes and businesses. Nicknamed "the summer of hell," commuters have been airing their frustrations through various channels.
In addition to the crowds that one encounters at Penn Station as well as his or her home station because of reduced service on NJ Transit, Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road, additional stressors have been created due to service cancellations, lack of air-conditioning, space restrictions and service delays.
"The No Train" t-shirt is available online on Shopify in a variety of colors and range in size from extra small to 5XL and can be ordered by visiting http://bit.ly/
Liz Kupcha is a New York-based marketing consultant who has her own practice. A native New Yorker, Ms. Kupcha has been a commuter on the Long Island Rail Road since 1993.
Contact
Liz Kupcha
***@kupchamkt.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse