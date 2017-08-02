Kupcha Marketing Services Certified as an MWBE with the NYCSCA

This certification allows the firm to expand its service offerings to additional government agencies and authorities.

-- Kupcha Marketing Services (KMS) is proud to announce their recent Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Woman Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification issued by the New York City School Construction Authority's (NYCSCA) Business Development Division. After completing, meeting and passing the review and rigorous requirements to mitigate fraud in the MWBE certification process, this certification demonstrates that KMS meets the technical and ownership requirements to do participate on NYCSCA projects and assist with fulfilling the MWBE utilization goals that are required on various contracts. In addition to being certified as an MWBE with the NYCSCA, KMS was prequalified to provide management consulting services on projects that require that trade.The NYCSCA's mission is to design and construct safe, attractive and environmentally sound public schools for children throughout the many communities of New York City. According to the NYCSCA, the goal of the Business Development Division is to recruit, develop and retain emerging minority and woman-owned business enterprises by providing opportunities to participate in the SCA's contracting and RFP processes and gain valuable experience.Kupcha Marketing Services, established in 2010, is a multi-disciplined marketing consulting firm serving various professional services firms in the New York Metropolitan Area. Prior to establishing the firm, Elizabeth O'Rourke Kupcha spent 15 years as a marketing representative for various firms. KMS holds various diversity certifications with various entities including Empire State Development, NYC Department of Small Business Services, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and the US Small Business Administration.