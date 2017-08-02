News By Tag
Kupcha Marketing Services Certified as an MWBE with the NYCSCA
This certification allows the firm to expand its service offerings to additional government agencies and authorities.
The NYCSCA's mission is to design and construct safe, attractive and environmentally sound public schools for children throughout the many communities of New York City. According to the NYCSCA, the goal of the Business Development Division is to recruit, develop and retain emerging minority and woman-owned business enterprises by providing opportunities to participate in the SCA's contracting and RFP processes and gain valuable experience.
Kupcha Marketing Services, established in 2010, is a multi-disciplined marketing consulting firm serving various professional services firms in the New York Metropolitan Area. Prior to establishing the firm, Elizabeth O'Rourke Kupcha spent 15 years as a marketing representative for various firms. KMS holds various diversity certifications with various entities including Empire State Development, NYC Department of Small Business Services, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and the US Small Business Administration.
Contact
Kupcha Marketing Services
Liz Kupcha
***@kupchamkt.com
