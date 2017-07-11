 
July 2017





Call for Abstracts for The Event for Medical Ultrasound

Submit your ultrasound research abstract for the 2018 AIUM Convention.
 
 
#AIUM18
NEW YORK - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Abstract submission for the 2018 AIUM Convention is now open. Visit http://www.aium.org/annualConvention to submit your abstract now.

Scientific Research is the cornerstone of the AIUM Convention and we don't want you to miss out on being a part of the foundation. Your abstract can be submitted as an Oral Presentation or as an E-poster. The AIUM also offers applicable authors an entry in the New Investigator competition, which has a monetary award. Details available at www.aium.org.

Submit your abstract for a chance to present your research and share with attendees the great work that is currently being done in ultrasound.

The deadline for abstract submission is September 27, 2017.

Questions? conv_edu@aium.org

About the AIUM: The American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine is a multidisciplinary medical association of more than 9000 physicians, sonographers, scientists, students, and other health care providers. Established more than 50 years ago, the AIUM is dedicated to advancing the safe and effective use of ultrasound in medicine through professional and public education, research, development of guidelines, and accreditation.

