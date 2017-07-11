News By Tag
Rock Guitarists Reveals Guitar Teaching Methods That Get Better Results For Students
In his online resource, Tom Hess explains two main courses of action that one must take in order to achieve success as a guitar teacher. These include: 1. Training students to practice in the right way, while also feeling motivated by their progress 2. Coaching students to get them to fulfill their potential and do the things you teach them.
Hess believes that guitar teaching is all about communication musical ideas, while coaching/training is about getting your students to understand and apply things you teach. Both of these things are crucial elements for teaching success, Hess believes.
Hess says: "Most guitar teachers only know how to teach, but ignore or don't know about coaching/mentoring. For this reason, their students do not get the results they could be." Working with this premise, Tom Hess uses his resource to take you through many approaches to help you improve your ability to coach and train guitar students.
One concept he works with is giving your students "frequent victories". Some guitar students have confidence and are fine working out their mistakes at home during practice. Many others feel insecure about themselves and need constant support from you as their teacher to help them understand that they are making progress and reaching their goals. This is what Hess puts forward and explains in much more detail in his online resource.
Tom Hess's free online resource about becoming a better guitar teacher (https://tomhess.net/
