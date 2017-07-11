News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pimbrook now offering Sage One to SME's and start-ups
Pimbrook Software, one of Ireland's leading Sage Partners, has now added Sage One to its product portfolio, offering simple and secure online accounting and payroll software to start-ups and small businesses in Ireland.
Sage One is a world-class suite of cloud-based online accounting and payroll software, offering start-ups and small businesses the power to run the accounts and payroll side of their operation simply and efficiently, without eating into valuable management time.
Commenting on the addition of Sage One, Pimbrook, Managing Director Stephanie Davies stated that "the move is a logical and timely addition to our range of software solutions for small business. We believe it's important for new and developing companies to start as they mean to go on, and a move to software solutions is a big part of this."
"Because Sage One is cloud-based, it means that companies have instant, real-time access to what's going on in their business, and can react quickly and appropriately to any challenge they may be facing. If cash-flow is poor or sales are low, for example, it's too late to find out about it at the end of the year or end of quarter. Action needs to be taken immediately to put things right, and this instant availability of management information is a huge source of power for emerging businesses."
"Adopting a software approach early in their development also allows companies to focus on what they're good at, without eating into valuable time in managing accounts and payroll. Sage One is highly intuitive to use, and demands no previous expertise in accountancy or payroll."
"It's also a perfect match for businesses with a mobile workforce, as management can access the software from anywhere at any time via laptop, mobile or tablet. Another plus is that it's a really simple way of making sure that they're always compliant with the latest legislation for accounts and payroll, so they're not expected to be an expert in this very rapidly-changing area of business."
Pimbrook was formed early in 2017 following the merger of Pims Business Systems and Brook Software Solutions, and the company services its client base from offices in Dublin and Waterford. It services over 1,000 clients and boasts over seventeen years of experience as an accredited Sage Developer and Reseller. The company develops, implements and supports a range of Sage Business Management Solutions for its countrywide client base.
ENDS
Visit https://pimbrook.ie/
Media Contact
Stephanie Davies
01 862 4016
***@pimbrook.ie
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse