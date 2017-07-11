 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

Bridgeport Fittings' Mighty-Align® EMT Slip Coupling allows EMT conduit to be joined in seconds

Bridgeport solution saves contractors time in the shop and in the field
 
Bridgeport’s Mighty-Align EMT Slip Couplings save time for contractors
Bridgeport’s Mighty-Align EMT Slip Couplings save time for contractors
STRATFORD, Conn. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Bridgeport's Mighty-Align EMT Slip Couplings have a unique center-screw design that allows the coupling to be easily slid and set into position.

The Bridgeport solution saves contractors time as it eliminates, for example, the use of flex conduit in between pre-fabricated EMT racks, promoting fewer components and eliminating difficult wire pulls. See Bridgeport's video for a demonstration.

The Mighty-Align EMT Slip Couplings are available in 3/4-inch, 1-inch, 2-inch, 3-inch, and 4-inch trade sizes.

Bridgeport's UL Listed Mighty-Align EMT Slip Couplings are part of Bridgeport's full range of electrical fittings and can be found in the "Wall of Orange™" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from your local electrical distributorship across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information about Bridgeport's other problem solving products that help contractors become more productive on the job and in the shop, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc.,705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at http://www.bptfittings.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12652655/1
End
Bridgeport Fittings PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share