Bridgeport Fittings' Mighty-Align® EMT Slip Coupling allows EMT conduit to be joined in seconds
Bridgeport solution saves contractors time in the shop and in the field
The Bridgeport solution saves contractors time as it eliminates, for example, the use of flex conduit in between pre-fabricated EMT racks, promoting fewer components and eliminating difficult wire pulls. See Bridgeport's video for a demonstration.
The Mighty-Align EMT Slip Couplings are available in 3/4-inch, 1-inch, 2-inch, 3-inch, and 4-inch trade sizes.
Bridgeport's UL Listed Mighty-Align EMT Slip Couplings are part of Bridgeport's full range of electrical fittings and can be found in the "Wall of Orange™" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from your local electrical distributorship across the U.S. and Canada.
For more information about Bridgeport's other problem solving products that help contractors become more productive on the job and in the shop, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc.,705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at http://www.bptfittings.com
