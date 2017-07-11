News By Tag
Western Reserve Historical Society Selects Viva La Brand
Northeast Ohio's collector and preserver of national, regional and local history hires Cleveland-based brand and marketing strategy firm.
Cleveland Starts Here opens in November at the Cleveland History Center, Western Reserve Historical Society's headquarters in University Circle. WRHS is working with museum design consultants, Barrie Projects and Gallagher & Associates, to use the latest museum technologies and techniques available to discover how Cleveland - a small wilderness town on the shore of Lake Erie, became an industrial giant, the home of immigrants and American presidents, a world-class center for arts, culture, and education, and a world renowned innovator in medicine and health care.
"We selected Viva La Brand to help us tell our story to our vibrant local community and visitors to Northeast Ohio. We have so much to offer from cars to costumes, to riding on the beloved Euclid Beach Park Grand Carousel. Then, in November, "Cleveland Starts Here", a fun, interactive, and educationally-
"Our team is a huge fan of Cleveland so we're excited to identify creative ways to engage old and new audiences to visit the Cleveland History Center and the "Cleveland Starts Here" exhibit. We're thrilled to be part of this fabulous celebration of history," explained Laura Sheridan, President of Viva La Brand.
About Western Reserve Historical Society
Western Reserve Historical Society is Cleveland's oldest cultural institution. WRHS was founded in 1867, just two years after the end of the American Civil War, as a historical branch of the Cleveland Library Association. WRHS owns and operates six sites including the Cleveland History Center in University Circle, Hale Farm & Village in the Cuyahoga Valley, Shandy Hall in Geneva, Loghurst in Canfield, Holsey Gates Residence in Bedford and the Preservation and Storage Facility in Macedonia. "Cleveland Starts Here" at the Cleveland History Center is an artifact-rich, multi-media experience, full of history and current events that opens in November of 2017. For more information about the incredible variety of engaging activities and events offered by WRHS, please visit www.wrhs.org.
About Viva La Brand
Viva La Brand is a marketing strategy firm with a proven track record of developing effective brand strategies and conducting ad agency searches that successfully match clients with the optimal ad agency partners. Viva La Brand is proud to work with smart, innovative and successful businesses including Mars Electric, FAR Chemical, Naturepedic, Nottingham Spirk, and Western Reserve Historical Society. For more information, please visit www.vivalabrand.com.
