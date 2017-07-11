News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Vanacore Homes Announces Milestone in Scottsmoor Development
The builder has sold out nearly half of Phase I of the Scottsmoor development, a luxury golf villa community in Halifax Plantation. Sales to date have exceeded $9 million.
"The positive response we have received from customers regarding our golf villas is overwhelming, encouraging, and something to really celebrate," said Scott Vanacore, president of Vanacore Homes.
Scott attributes this achievement to a strengthening economy, an increased demand for homes and an excellent price point.
"The improved growth for new construction is expected to carry over into 2018. It's an exciting wave of momentum we intend to ride right into Phase II," he added.
Sales associates have received positive feedback for their customers who are often seeking a lifestyle change when they explore the Scottsmoor development.
"Most of our residents wanted to downsize, and are happy they did," said Lesley Commette, Scottsmoor sales associate. "People are sold on the maintenance-
Featuring a total of 160 home sites, Scottsmoor Golf Villa residents enjoy golf course or water views, community activities which include Pickleball courts and a practice putting green, plus all the conveniences found within the Halifax Plantation Shopping Village. For more information call (386) 872-3899 or visit the Scottsmoor sales center.
Vanacore Homes has been honored at the Flagler Parade of Homes for four years in a row with four awards. In addition to the Chestnut II's two Grand Awards for spectacular Palm Coast model homes, their Paris IV model won a Grand Award and Realtor's Choice Award, and their Edenmore model won an Award of Excellence.
The company was also the top winner at the recent Volusia Parade of Homes awards. Their Paris II model took home the Grand Award as well as the 2nd Place Realtor Choice Award. The Waterford in Scottsmoor at Halifax Plantation took home the Grand Award. The Chestnut II took home the Award of Excellence.
Vanacore Homes can be reached by phone at 386-672-8285, or online at www.vanacorehomes.com or https://www.facebook.com/
# # #
About Vanacore Homes
Founded in 1991 by brothers Scott and Todd Vanacore, Vanacore Homes has developed a tradition of building quality homes, having constructed nearly 2,500 homes in Volusia and Flagler Counties. As Volusia County natives, the brothers formed the company to continue their family legacy, which is firmly rooted in both real estate and construction in Volusia and Flagler Counties. The brothers are true craftsmen and have developed a company culture that prides itself on providing a quality experience at every level of the home building process and delivering value that will last a lifetime.
Contact
Scott or Todd Vanacore
***@vanacorehomes.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse