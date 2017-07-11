News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Christian Healing Center Special Event: How to Hear God and Speak to Him in a Spiritual Language
The next event will be July 29 from 1:30-7:30 p.m. at the Way to Hope Home at 876 Peterson Road in Pierson, Fla. 32180. Dinner will be served and the event is free to attend.
According to Daniel Murray, director of the Christian Healing Center, event attendees will learn how to hear the voice of God in life and:
· How to hear the voice of the Father
· How to talk with God using your spiritual language
· The many reason why we all need a spiritual language
· How to eat healthy and which foods to avoid (Daniel is a Food Scientist)
The first program, held in June, was attended by a group of Christians from several different churches. Murray
gave a presentation about the reasons why having a spiritual language opens the gate to all the gifts of the Holy Spirit.
More information can be found on www.ChristHealsUs.com, on Christian Healing Center's Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
Daniel, a long-term host on WAPN radio, prays for callers to the station to be healed by Jesus. His healing prayer line, every first and third Thursday from 9:30 to 11 a.m., focuses primarily on callers receiving God's love. Many callers have been healed by Jesus. The Christian Healing Center also offers private prayer appointments every Tuesday afternoon from 1-7 p.m. Call 386 679-9239
###
About Christian Healing Center:
The Christian Healing Center Organization was formed in 2007 while training prayer ministers. It is part of the international Christ Healing Centers, headquartered in San Antonio, TX. CHC is the starting point for more Christ Healing Centers in our area. CHC's goal is to have many more Healing Centers within the next few years.
Contact
Daniel G. Murray
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse