New Palm Coast Memory Care Community Celebrates Ground Breaking
"Market Street identified the property during its site selection process and Palm Coast met its demographic and market demand requirements,"
The company signed a purchase agreement in March 2016, and it took approximately one year to complete the predevelopment phase and commence construction.
The Market Street community offers multi-sensory programming, extraordinary culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training, honoring seniors and their families. Through their unique approach to Memory Care, residents continue to enjoy diverse lifestyle choices including cultural arts, musical performances and maintaining faith and spiritual connections locally. With a commitment to green initiatives and local partnerships, Market Street is vested in creating a sense of common unity while serving the unique needs of seniors with cognitive impairment.
All Market Street associates are Nationally Certified Dementia Care Practitioners and their unique memory care programming includes Personal Life Silhouettes, Music & Memory, Memories in the Making, For the Love of Color, multi-sensory culinary and gardening experiences, as well as personal well-being activities. Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For community information, visit www.marketstreetresidence.com or call 321-253-6321.
Pictured from left to right: Mark Chilcott, Mark Aitchison, Margaret Sheehan, Joan Williams, Melissa Chipps, Jason Hodges.
About Margaret Sheehan Jones
Margaret Sheehan Jones is a trained and licensed realtor working exclusively in the Flagler and Volusia Counties in East-Central Florida. Her territory encompasses cities and towns in St. Johns, Volusia, and Flagler Counties, which boast some of the best Florida commercial and residential real estate for sale in Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Ormond Beach, Ormond by the Sea, Bunnell, St. Augustine and Flagler Beach. A CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) is a recognized expert in the commercial and investment real estate industry. The CCIM designation is earned after successfully completing a designation process that ensures CCIMs are proficient not only in theory, but also in practice. Margaret is the only CCIM in Flagler County and the corps of CCIMs includes brokers, leasing professionals, investment counselors, asset managers, appraisers, corporate real estate executives, property managers, developers, institutional investors, commercial lenders, attorneys, bankers, and other allied professionals.
About Parkside Realty Group
ParkSide Realty Group opened their doors in 2010 and have 20 real estate agents on staff, including a CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member). Each agent has their own area of expertise in the Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell area. All are Flagler County residents, and many grew up in the area or have been locals for 10 years or more.
Parkside Realty Group is located at 145 City Place, Suite 104 in Palm Coast. They can be reached at 386-302-0300 or online at https://www.facebook.com/
