-- People often mistakenly assume proximity to their address is one of the most important factors when looking for. That is simply not the case, as long as one focuses on hiring an experienced company, one that has been around for a long time. The longer a company has been in business, like Nationwide Chauffeured Services, the more likely they have a large fleet of vehicles from which to choose and can practically guarantee on-time arrival.One of the first things is that the search engine, like Google, is going to prioritize the result to one specific location, at least if the GPS locator is activated on the device which the search was conducted. This means people often begin seeing transportation options that are only within a few miles, at best, from their home.This doesn't mean the company is going to be reliable, though. So, if somebody searches for a "" and finds a company listed at the top of the search engine, it may sound like a great idea, but when they make that reservation, the company has only been around for a few months, and may only have one or two vehicles in their fleet, it's going to lead to serious disappointment.When somebody is looking for, they should focus on safety, how long the company has been in business, their track record for on-time arrival, whether or not they have late-model vehicles, and whether the company will actually guarantee the type of vehicle this client will receive.Nationwide Chauffeured Services can offer numerous guarantees to every single client. They offer 24/7 customer support, immediate billing, short notice availability, and many other amenities that other transportation companies simply can't touch. Their phone number is 800.942.6281. Their website, where people can make reservations or learn more about the services they offer, is www.nationwidecar.com Nationwide Chauffeured Services is one of the leading transportation companies in the entire country. They are one of the only ones to provide 24 hour a day, 7 day a week customer service, immediate billing, and short notice availability. They also offer complementary bottled water and mints for all of their limo guests, and complementary bottled water for all bus guests, upon request. They continue to remain dedicated to being the safest and most reliable transportation service anywhere in the United States.