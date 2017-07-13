Country(s)
Industry News
Holobuilder Releases Advanced 360 Construction Documentation Solution With Collaboration and Offline Handover Capabilities
HoloBuilder releases a new construction documentation solution to enable project teams to capture, comment, and view a 360-degree construction project in real-time. The new HoloBuilder Construction Solution includes collaboration support for unlimited accounts and project download for an offline deliverable once the project has reached close out.
With today's update, HoloBuilder offers a scalable SaaS solution that can be deployed company-wide across projects or at an enterprise level. It is the collection of all features that HoloBuilder offers as a collaborative enterprise package: 360-degree reality capturing with the JobWalk mobile app, TimeTravel for progress documentation, the measurement tool to measure within 360° images, and annotations. Users can now collaborate with their whole team and enjoy enterprise level service and security. HoloBuilder lets entire construction project teams contribute to the documentation process. Having the entire team on board allows users to set up large projects quickly while allowing the project owner to decide who has access and editor rights. Notifications are shown when team members update the project and allow everyone to see who is working within HoloBuilder at the same time.
During project close-out, the project can be downloaded and saved as a view-only deliverable for the owner to keep throughout the lifetime of the building.
With HoloBuilder's new solution comes an all new look. The new company logo represents the two worlds that are linked at their core, the digital world as a perfect blueprint of the physical world. This demonstrates the company's commitment to accurate, reliable, and secure reality capturing of construction projects.
HoloBuilder's customers see the new solution as a big step in the right direction. It is the first reality capturing solution that enables efficient progress documentation for large-scale construction projects. With collaboration, the responsibility of capturing progress is distributed, data silos are removed, and reliability is increased by providing a workflow that is built around an entire construction team.
"We have been able to leverage HoloBuilder's collaboration platform for about two months now. To be able to arm multiple staff members with a camera who can jointly collaborate to track the status and the history of the project, not only for us but also for our clients and stakeholders, makes a lot of sense," says Andrew Cameron, Area Superintendent at SFO Airport Terminal 1 Construction site by Hensel Phelps.
"Our new solution is the result of co-development between HoloBuilder and many of the top U.S. General Contractors. In countless discussions and beta projects, we've learned what is most important to them and the construction industry as a whole. Together we have been thinking about all stages of a project, from project set up, to the building phase, and the close-out phase. HoloBuilder is the best in class for all three categories. To provide truly unlimited scalable projects, now unlimited collaborators can work on one project with different access settings. With our new Handover Package, projects can be downloaded and kept offline in a view-only mode for decades to come. It was important that our new solution provides all enterprise requirements that work for the industry. I am proud that we have not only achieved this but also offer the most scalable reality capturing solution in the market," says Mostafa Akbari, CEO of HoloBuilder, Inc.
Contact
HoloBuilder Inc.
Christian Claus
***@holobuilder.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse